Florida State

Lessons for Granite Staters from Hurricane Ian

Like all Americans, our best wishes are with Floridians who continue to grapple with the tragic destruction brought by Hurricane Ian. Beyond the human cost, the number of insurance claims filed continues to rise, topping nearly 500,000 as of last week, and estimated insured losses stand at more than. $4.2...
Georgia flood insurance prices may rise due to climate change

Athens Banner-Herald (GA) For the average homeowner, few activities sound more tedious than spending an afternoon reviewing insurance policies. Deciding what kind of risks your home has and how much you're willing to dish out on a possible incident is a growing concern for many Georgians as storms and flooding become more frequent.
Buy Flood Insurance Now! [Government Technology]

Oct. 27—There are people moving out of Florida right now whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Many people cite the additional cost of flood insurance as not being worth the price. Ask anyone who "lost everything" due to flooding and they might suggest you reconsider what you can or cannot afford.
AmeriHealth Caritas Grows Its Health Insurance Marketplace Footprint for 2023

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AmeriHealth Caritas, a national leader in delivering health care solutions for those most in need, announced that it is expanding its presence in the. ® this fall. AmeriHealth Caritas Next is based on the same principles of compassion and health equity that have been the company’s cornerstone for nearly four decades, and will help people, including those who are transitioning from Medicaid to Marketplace plans, access the clinical care and other resources that are essential for ongoing health and well-being.
Almost no one attends Medicaid's workshops for beneficiaries. Advocates suspect Medicaid is fine with that.

Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Last week, staff from the Division of Medicaid and three managed care companies that serve Medicaid enrollees assembled at a public library in. . Standing in a large meeting room in front of a dozen empty plastic chairs, they explained who Medicaid recipients can contact for transportation to appointments, how to get benefits like free produce, and how to access additional resources for dental and eye care.
Steep hikes in pension costs near for towns Local, county governments face steep hikes in pension costs as well as health coverage

Press of Atlantic City (NJ) Local governments are facing double-digit state pension contribution rate increases for 2023, based on information published earlier this month by the. Division of Pension and Benefits. , according to the. New Jersey Association of Counties. . The increases will be in addition to the unprecedented...
WPS Health Insurance drops Medicare drug plan to focus on 'Medigap' coverage [The Wisconsin State Journal]

Wisconsin State Journal (Madison, WI) Oct. 29—Monona-based WPS Health Insurance is ending its Medicare Part D drug coverage next year, requiring about 11,000 enrollees in. WPS is dropping the prescription drug plan, which it has offered since the government added drug coverage as a Medicare option in 2006, so it can concentrate on its.
Lawmakers still hoping to reduce health costs

"If hospitals and insurers are not able to develop plans to lower their prices to the national average, policy-makers would be wise to consider putting monopoly restraints on the industry." Hoosiers for. Affordable Healthcare. A legislative committee adjourned last week seemingly no closer to answering the thorny question of how...
Alaska Adopts Stronger Safeguards for Annuity Consumers

(NAIFA)-Alaska Vice President of Advocacy. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. seeking lifetime income through annuities will enjoy stronger protections thanks to the actions of the. Division of Insurance and Division. Director. Lori Wing-Heier. . " Alaska. is the 29th state...
Baker offers peek at ballot

Berkshire Eagle, The (Pittsfield, MA) offered a peek into his ballot on Thursday, revealing that he'll likely vote no on a dental insurance spending ballot question and yes on a liquor licensing reform measure on. Nov. 8. - though he still won't say who he'll pick to succeed him in...
