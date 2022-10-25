Read full article on original website
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Eighteenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of. The eighteenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. RGA Atlantic Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (. Barbados. ). These companies collectively are referred to as RGA. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Circle Insurance Agency Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Circle Insurance Agency Inc. (“Circle Insurance”) of Danvers, MA on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded...
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine HCC Mexico Compañía Afianzadora, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Tokio Marine HCC Mexico Compañía. Afianzadora, S.A. de C.V. (TMHCC Mexico) (. Mexico...
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Consolidated Financial Condition and Results of Operations
You should read the following discussion and analysis in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto included in Item 1 of Part I. Unless otherwise indicated, all references to "we," "us," "our," "the Company," or similar terms refer to EHI, together with its subsidiaries. In this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, the Company and its management discuss and make statements based on currently available information regarding their intentions, beliefs, current expectations, and projections of, among other things, the Company's future performance, economic or market conditions, including the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, current levels of inflation, labor market expectations, catastrophic events or geo-political conditions, legislative or regulatory actions or court decisions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, business growth, retention rates, loss costs, claim trends and the impact of key business initiatives, future technologies and planned investments. Certain of these statements may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are often identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "project," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pro forma," "seek," "likely," or "continue," or other comparable terminology and their negatives. The Company and its management caution investors that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks and uncertainties are inherent in the Company's future performance. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, those discussed or identified from time to time in the Company's public filings with the.
Management Change – Form 8-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. and International Businesses •Scott Sleyster to retire as head of International Businesses during the first quarter of 2023. •Executive Vice President. Andy Sullivan. will lead International Businesses and PGIM. •Caroline Feeney promoted to executive vice president and head of.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of NEWGT Reinsurance Company, Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. NEWGT Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (NEWGT) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect NEWGT’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The discussion and analysis below include certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in "Risk Factors" in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended. December 31, 2021. . Our actual results could differ...
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a. committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by. Runway Growth Capital LLC. (“Runway”) and the. Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (" Avenue Venture Debt Fund. " or...
Private Motor Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Axa, Aviva, Zurich Insurance: The Global Private Motor Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Private Motor Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Insurance Council Welcomes $800M New South Wales Flood Resilience Package
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Insurance Council of Australia (ICA) today welcomed the joint announcement by the Federal and New South Wales Governments of an. Resilient Homes Program to make homes in the Northern Rivers more resilient to flood. Today's announcement, in response to the February-March floods that impacted...
Aegon takes note of equity issuance by a.s.r.
The Hague , October 28, 2022 - Aegon has taken note of the issuance of approximately 10% additional shares that a.s.r. announced on. , as part of its funding in relation to the transaction to combine a.s.r. with Aegon’s Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination activities.
New Data from University of Duisburg-Essen Illuminate Findings in Investment (Trading and Liquidity In the Catastrophe Bond Market): Investment
2022 OCT 27 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Economics Daily Report -- Current study results on Investment have been published. According to news reporting out of. Duisburg, Germany. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “We provide first insights into secondary market trading, liquidity determinants, and the...
Patent Issued for Display tool (USPTO 11468080): The Prudential Insurance Company of America
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Dennie,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468080 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In a variety of industries, it is standard practice for companies to provide information to their consumers and producers (agents who sell directly to consumers) in the form of multi-page documents. For example, customers commonly receive information about accounts, opportunities, and policies through such documents.”
Cyber Insurance Market Projected to Hit USD 64.49 Billion at a CAGR of 26.57% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)
According to Market Research Future’s most recent estimate, the global cyber insurance market will reach. by 2030, growing at a rate of 26.57%. (MRFR). Due to the growth of the Internet and the hazards associated with online browsing, a unique coverage product called “cyber insurance” has just been available. It enables organizations to take financial precautions against ransomware, malware, and other threats that might compromise the security of their operations. The paper has examined the COVID-19 epidemic and its fatal repercussions on the sector.
Blockchain in Insurance Market Forecast | Present Scenario of Manufacturers By 2031
Blockchain is a digital ledger that can be used to record transactions. It is secure and transparent and has the potential to revolutionize the ins. industry. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain technology is expected to have a major impact on the insurance industry. A recent study by Accenture found that blockchain could help insurers save.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for dynamically generating optimal routes for vehicle operation management (USPTO 11466997): State Fram Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brannan, Joseph Robert ( Bloomington, IL , US), Gross,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “It is well known to use vehicles for delivery of cargo, including persons and items. Newer methods of transporting such cargo are being implemented, such as ride-sharing and businesses contracting with third parties for package delivery. However, current systems require users to pick and choose discrete jobs. For example, a driver for a ride-share service seeks individual persons (or groups thereof) to provide rides to. Likewise, third-party delivery contractors accept individual delivery jobs. Current systems do not provide users with any strategies for maximizing revenue. Accordingly, it is left up to users to attempt to maximize their revenue, time, and/or other resources as they choose individual jobs or tasks. Moreover, many known systems may limit or place restrictions on concurrent jobs, such that users accept consecutive jobs and may be deprived of the advantages (in time and revenue) of concurrent jobs.”
AI in Insurance Market : The on-premise Segment To Maintain its Lead Position During the Forecast Period
AI in Insurance Market : The on-premise Segment To Maintain its Lead Position During the Forecast Period. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI & machine learning and rise in preference for personalized insurance services boost the growth of the global AI in insurance market. Allied Market...
AMERCO Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast
RENO, Nev. , Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), the parent company of. U-Haul International, Inc. , plans to report its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results after the close of market trading on. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. . The Company is scheduled to conduct its second quarter...
