Easterseals Announces National Partnership with Nonprofit Health Insurer CareSource
Funding Will Support Critical Easterseals Services for People with Disabilities, Veterans, and Seniors Nationwide. /PRNewswire/ -- Easterseals announced today that it has received a donation of. $2.55 million. from. CareSource. , a nationally recognized leader in managed care with a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers....
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. RGA Atlantic Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (. Barbados. ). These companies collectively are referred to as RGA. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Circle Insurance Agency Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Circle Insurance Agency Inc. (“Circle Insurance”) of Danvers, MA on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) for the members of. Ally International Insurance Company Ltd. (AIICL). All companies are domiciled in. Detroit, MI. , except AIICL, which is domiciled in. Bermuda. . The...
Patent Issued for Display tool (USPTO 11468080): The Prudential Insurance Company of America
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Dennie,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468080 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In a variety of industries, it is standard practice for companies to provide information to their consumers and producers (agents who sell directly to consumers) in the form of multi-page documents. For example, customers commonly receive information about accounts, opportunities, and policies through such documents.”
AM Best to Participate in ACLI’s Senior Investment Managers Seminar
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Director Michael Porcelli will participate in a panel discussion titled, “Alternative Investment Paradigms through Reinsurance,” during the American Council of Life Insurers’ (ACLI) upcoming Senior Investment Managers Seminar 2022, which will be held on. Nov. 6-9, 2022. , at the. Westin Mission Hills.
ClaimBuyout Recognized for Technology Innovation in P&C Insurance Industry
MANSFIELD, Texas , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimBuyout, a national vehicle buying company, has been named to NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries Class of 2022 in the category of Technology Innovation as pacesetters who help push the industry forward in digitalization and modernization. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.
Patent Issued for Toll payment equipment (USPTO 11468714): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Biemer, Edward A. (Eastbourne, GB), Wilson, Thomas J. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Some roads (or highways, bridges, tunnels, etc.) require payments for their use. Such roads are commonly referred to as “toll roads” or “turnpikes” and such payments are commonly referred to as a “toll.” The money accrued from collecting toll payments may be used to maintain the road for which the toll was collected. The toll charged may be based on an amount of distance a vehicle travels on the road, the time of day that a vehicle travels on the road, and the type of vehicle that is traveling on the road (e.g., vehicles with different numbers of axels may be required to pay different tolls). If payment is not made when a vehicle passes a toll, a driver or the vehicle’s owner may be issued a ticket or citation for using the road without paying the toll. The fee associated with such ticket may often be for more than the toll payment that was due.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of NEWGT Reinsurance Company, Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. NEWGT Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (NEWGT) (. Bermuda. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect NEWGT’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- October’sBest’s Review looks at the. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
Patent Issued for Maintaining stability of health services entities treating influenza (USPTO 11468996): Cerner Innovation Inc.
Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468996 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness with a long history of causing human morbidity and mortality. Despite extensive surveillance of seasonal influenza, its economic costs remain difficult to quantify. Although statistical methods have been proposed for estimating the excess hospitalization rate and mortality rate of influenza, few economic studies have attempted to measure the health insurance losses arising from acute-care hospitalizations resulting from influenza.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Gulf Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb-” (Good) from “bb” (Fair) of. Gulf Insurance Limited. (Gulf) (. Trinidad and Tobago. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for dynamically generating optimal routes for vehicle operation management (USPTO 11466997): State Fram Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Brannan, Joseph Robert ( Bloomington, IL , US), Gross,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “It is well known to use vehicles for delivery of cargo, including persons and items. Newer methods of transporting such cargo are being implemented, such as ride-sharing and businesses contracting with third parties for package delivery. However, current systems require users to pick and choose discrete jobs. For example, a driver for a ride-share service seeks individual persons (or groups thereof) to provide rides to. Likewise, third-party delivery contractors accept individual delivery jobs. Current systems do not provide users with any strategies for maximizing revenue. Accordingly, it is left up to users to attempt to maximize their revenue, time, and/or other resources as they choose individual jobs or tasks. Moreover, many known systems may limit or place restrictions on concurrent jobs, such that users accept consecutive jobs and may be deprived of the advantages (in time and revenue) of concurrent jobs.”
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation: Remarks by Martin J. Gruenberg, Acting Chairman, 21st Annual General Meeting International Association of Deposit Insurers
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina , Oct. 28 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. , and Chief Executive Officer of SEDESA, for inviting me to share some thoughts on how we as deposit insurers must plan and prepare for the uncertainties we face in the current moment. Earlier this month, the.
Universal Health Coverage – Nigeria Urged On 'Strategic Purchasing' for More Health Outcomes
As Nigeria strives towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC), stakeholders in the health sector have urged on strategic purchasing by ensuring that available resources are properly expended for health value. They said proper utilisation of available resources will enable more Nigerians or the population at risk to access healthcare. The global...
Emma Is Making Life Insurance Easier With Their Advanced Insurance Platform
Emma is working hard to make life insurance more accessible and easier to obtain for everyone with their affordable online platform. The advanced insurance company has worked with thousands of customers to find the perfect life insurance plans. Choosing the right life insurance can be an overwhelming process. Knowing when...
Long-Term Care Insurance Association Provides Free Awareness Month Banners
Los Angeles, CA October 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- National Long-Term Care Awareness Month (November) kicks off next week. To help insurance professionals create awareness the. is releasing a series of social media banners. "A grassroots effort focused on consumers is vital and that’s why Awareness Month was established," says. Jesse...
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a. committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by. Runway Growth Capital LLC. (“Runway”) and the. Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (" Avenue Venture Debt Fund. " or...
Patent Issued for Payment card reconciliation by authorization code (USPTO 11468442): Vpay Inc.
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11468442, is. Vpay Inc. (. Plano, Texas. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors:. “1....
AON PLC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, health, and wealth solutions. Through our experience, global reach, and comprehensive analytics, we are better able to help clients meet rapidly changing, increasingly complex, and interconnected challenges. We are committed to accelerating innovation to address unmet and evolving client needs, so that our clients are better informed, better advised, and able to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Management is focused on strengthening.
