10 New(ish) TV shows with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score that you can stream right now

By Lauren Milici
 3 days ago

When a show has a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, that usually means it's a pretty darn good show. And yet, despite rave reviews, some of these shows don't get immediately added to our watchlist. In fact, you may not even know that some of these TV shows are rated so highly – and hence why you're missing out.

If you’re not sure what to stream, we’ve rounded up 10 new(ish) shows with perfect Rotten Tomatoes ratings to help you find something to add to your watchlist. These are shows that have aired relatively recently, so you won't be finding The Wire or The Sopranoes here (check out our list of the best TV shows ever for those big hitters). Instead, we're spotlighting the series from the last five years that you need to get in your eyeballs. From sketch comedy to morbid thrillers to vampires, there’s something for everyone below.

The Bear

Where to stream The Bear: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK)

The Bear stars Jeremy Allen White, perhaps best known for his tenure as Philip ‘Lip’ Gallagher on Shameless, as a young chef who returns home to Chicago following the suicide of his older brother who left behind an Italian beef sandwich shop that is in desperate need of a miracle. The restaurant industry is no joke, and the series is excellent at showcasing the high-stress, fast-paced, and chaotic environment that is the kitchen of a fine dining establishment. It will make you rethink the way you prepare everything you eat – right down to the box of mac ‘n cheese in your pantry.

The Kids in the Hall

Where to stream: Prime Video

The Kids are back and better than ever. Billed as the first Canadian Amazon Original series, the sixth season of The Kids in the Hall – the comedy troupe consisting of Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson – marks their first real return to scripted sketch comedy in almost 40 years. There's (a little) less gratuitous blood, but a lot more nudity and plenty of men in wigs. Fans of the original '90s show will be delighted to see that not only have the Kids maintained their strange sense of humor, but have become absolute masters of their craft – reminding everyone who the true kings of comedy really are. There's a reason the comeback has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, after all.

Hacks

Where to stream: HBO Max (US), Prime Video (UK)

HBO Max’s Emmy-winning comedy-drama stars Jean Smart as Deborah Vance, a famous Las Vegas stand-up comic who is in desperate need to reinvent her act or risk losing her residency at the Palmetto Casino. She meets Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) a young down-on-her-luck comedy writer with a reputation for being ignorant and insensitive, who becomes her new head writer. Though things are a little hostile at first, the two slowly bond and come to understand each other, with Ava encouraging Deborah to work through her fears and add more of an edge to her comedy, all while learning how to deal with her own personal problems.

Dickinson

Where to stream: Apple TV Plus

Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson is a fictionalized account of the life of poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) as she struggles to find her place as a young woman in the 19th century. The comedy-drama is chock full of cameos from other famous writers, played by notable actors, including John Mulaney as Henry David Thoreau, Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman, Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, and Chloe Fineman as Sylvia Plath.

Reservation Dogs

Where to stream: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK)

Created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs follows four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who commit petty crimes, but still end up saving the day. After losing their friend Daniel, the gang is determined to follow Daniel's dream and leave Oklahoma for the magical, mystical land of California. The series explores the wounds caused by generational trauma and the complex sadness that comes along with grief, all while celebrating Native life and culture.

Rap Sh!t

Where to stream: HBO Max (US), NOW (UK)

Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t follows two former high school best friends Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (real-life rapper KaMillion), who rekindle their friendship and end up forming a rap group. The viral success of their first video takes them on a journey through fame and the ups and downs of the music industry.

A music video for the song 'Atlanta' by Reina Reign (the show’s parody of Iggy Azalea) went viral on Twitter, with many believing that the (purposely terrible) video, song, and artist were real – which is some pretty great marketing.

Fleabag

Where to stream: Prime Video

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globe and Emmy-winning comedy-drama Fleabag chronicles the ups and downs of one shameless, sex-obsessed, and grief-stricken woman trying to navigate life in her thirties. It’s laugh-out-loud funny but has enough heart to make you cry. Waller-Bridge’s intricate writing style, which includes some one-liners that will leave you breathless, combined with her witty comedic timing (and frequent fourth-wall breaking) makes the show a contender for one of the best of all time. And it's only two seasons long!

Bad Sisters

Where to stream: Apple TV Plus

After the sudden death of their brother-in-law, John Paul, the Garvey sisters – Eva (Sharon Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Green), and Becka (Eve Hewson) – become the prime suspects in a life insurance scheme. The girls all have two things in common: they love their sister Grace, and they hated her abusive husband John Paul. The dark comedy-thriller alternates between timelines, keeps you guessing, and delivers some absolutely stunning performances.

Yellowjackets

Where to stream: Showtime (US), Paramount Plus (UK)

Yellowjackets is a compelling drama-thriller that alternates between two timelines – in 1996, a high school girls' soccer team from New Jersey is on their way to a national competition in Seattle when their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, in 2021, the survivors are in their 40s and struggle to live normal lives while the terrible events of 25 years ago continue to haunt them.

What We Do in the Shadows

Where to stream: Hulu (US), Disney Plus (UK)

A spin-off of the 2014 film that has surpassed the original, What We Do in the Shadows sees Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Mark Proksch star as vampire housemates Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson, living in modern-day Staten Island, New York, while Harvey Guillén is Nandor's long-suffering familiar (and descendent of vampire hunters) Guillermo. The vamps attempt to live normal lives amongst humans: going on dates, renovating their dilapidated victorian mansion, and even opening their own nightclub. The third and fourth seasons have perfect Rotten Tomato ratings – because this show really is just going from strength to strength.

Those are 10 shows with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score that you can stream right now – now, here are another handful of streaming recommendations: check out the best Netflix shows and best shows on Disney Plus .

