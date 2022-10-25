ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Gun: Maverick gets UK Paramount Plus streaming date

By Fay Watson
Top Gun: Maverick has finally set its Paramount Plus release date in the UK and Ireland. The Tom Cruise-led blockbuster will be available for subscribers on Thursday, December 22 – just in time for a Christmas rewatch.

Set more than 30 years after the original movie, the movie follows Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Cruise) as he is sent back to the Top Gun academy. The aviator is tasked with training graduates to fly a seemingly impossible mission, while also dealing with some ghosts of his past. Among the recruits is Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), the son of his late wingman Goose – and it’s fair to say they're not on the best of terms.

The movie was released in theaters in May 2022 and has been available to purchase on streaming since late August. Currently, there’s no news on the US release date of the film on Paramount Plus. However, Paramount CEO Bob Bakish told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) that it will be available before the end of 2022.

Cruise has previously spoken about how he never wanted the movie to be released on streaming first, which is part of the reason it was delayed during the pandemic. "That’s not going to happen. Ever," he said to Variety (opens in new tab) at Cannes Film Festival. "I make movies for the big screen."

The film has smashed box office records since its release, grossing $1.485 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and Cruise’s career to date.

For what else is coming out in 2022 and beyond, check out our guide to upcoming movie release dates.

