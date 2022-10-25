If you’re trying to build a PC from scratch, it can be a little overwhelming, with the motherboard being the most challenging part for most folks since there are many different socket types, even for each of the two big CPU brands. Well, if you’re going for an AMD build using a 3rd-gen CPU in the Ryzen lineup, this B550 Phantom Gaming 4 motherboard from ASRock has a great deal. You can pick it up from Newegg for just $85, down from the usual $115 it tends to go for.

