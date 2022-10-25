ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Bears Rise in Big 12 Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cP6Wz_0ilqWnBh00

The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites voted on the league power rankings after Week 8 of the college football season.

The Baylor Bears, coming off a victory over Kansas, moved up four spots in the Inside the Bears/Fan Nation Big 12 Power Rankings after Week 8.

The power rankings will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from Longhorns Country , Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review vote.

The Bears (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) defeated Kansas, 35-23, to stop a two-game losing streak. With the loss, the Bears moved from No. 8 to No. 4 in this week’s power rankings.

The Bears will hit the road in Week 9 to face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday.

The Week 8 results included TCU beating Kansas State, 38-28; Oklahoma State beating Texas, 41-34; and Texas Tech beating West Virginia, 48-10.

The Week 9 schedule is set for Saturday. Oklahoma State will be at Kansas State. TCU travels to West Virginia and Oklahoma travels to Iowa State (both of which were idle in Week 8).

The complete power rankings are below.

Big 12 Week 8 Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. TCU (7-0, 4-0) (5) — 50 points (Last Week: 1)

2. Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) — 43 points (Last Week: 2)

3. Kansas State (5-2, 3-1) — 42 points (Last Week: 3)

4. Baylor (4-3, 2-2) — 33 points (Last Week: 8)

5. Texas Tech (4-3, 2-2) — 29 points (Last Week: 7)

6. Texas (5-3, 3-2) — 27 points (Last Week: 4)

7. Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3) — 20 points (Last Week: 5)

8. Kansas (5-3, 2-3) — 16 points (Last Week: 6)

9. Iowa State (3-4, 0-4) — 8 points (Last Week: 10)

10. West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) — 7 points (Last Week: 9)

The poll is voted on by the staffs of Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review

