Pauline Lambert (1931-2022)
Pauline A. Lambert, age 91, of Delta, peacefully passed away Tuesday night, October 26, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. She was born in Liberty Center on July 13, 1931 to James Kessler and Sadie (Whitmire) Kessler. Pauline graduated from Liberty Center High School and married Raymond G. Lambert on...
George Copeland (1921-2022)
George L. Copeland, 101, of Montpelier, passed away peacefully October 27, 2022 at Hillside Country Living in rural Bryan, Ohio. He was born on June 11, 1921 in Montpelier to Frank and Della (Shasteen) Copeland. George married Doris Darby on May 25, 1946. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in...
Carl Janeway Sr. (1935-2022)
Carl F. Janeway Sr. (87) of Montpelier passed away the morning of Friday, October 28th at Evergreen Healthcare Center. He was born on May 31st, 1935 in Hillsboro, Indiana to Donald R. and Gladys L. (Snyder) Janeway. He married Catherine (Donovan), whom preceded him in death, in 1961 in Muncie,...
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Two Power In The Purse Grants
What’s better than one Power in the Purse (PIP) grant? Two PIP grants! This past Monday, October 24, PIP held its last meeting of the year and awarded more than $6,400 to the First Presbyterian Church Tuesday Night Free Meal program (pictured above). Starting in 2009, the church has...
Melissa Gleckler (1958-2022)
Melissa Ann Gleckler, age 64, of Wauseon, passed away October 28, 2022 at Ayden Healthcare in Wauseon. Melissa was born on August 15, 1958 to the late Raymond and Eileen (McClain) Johnson. Melissa spent 26 wonderful years with her companion, Robert Garza, who preceded her in death. Melissa loved to...
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
Wauseon’s North Clinton Church Donates Proceeds From Fulton County Fair
DONATION … THANK YOU FULTON COUNTY for partnering with North Clinton Church to share with those in our community through The Grandstand Diner at the Fulton County Fair. Proceeds of $11,091 were distributed by Lena Kutzli (far right) (Grandstand Diner Co-Chair) to Archbold and Wauseon FISH and Wauseon School Food Pantry.
Men’s Mental Health Will Be The Focus Of November 1 Nami Four County Meeting
Men’s mental health will be the focus of the Tuesday, November 1 meeting of NAMI Four County. The program will be presented by Carter Thomas, LISW-S, MSW, who has more than 20 years of experience as a behavioral health counselor in northwest Ohio. He is the founder and executive...
DIVISION IV REGION 14 FOOTBALL 1ST ROUND PLAYOFF: Van Wert Rolls In 40-7 Rout Of Wauseon
VAN WERT – Cougar standout quarterback Aidan Pratt passed for 138 yards and ran for 63 yards and two scores as Van Wert knocked Wauseon out of the playoffs for the second straight season. After being stopped on their first two possessions, the Cougars third possession was setup with...
Evergreen vs. Archbold Boys Soccer District Semifinal
OTTAWA HILLS – The Vikings controlled most of the night in building a 3-0 lead and then had to hold off a furious rally Archbold in the final two minutes for a 3-2 win. A Brodie Setmire score followed by two goals from Tyson Woodring staked the Vikings to a 3-0 lead at halftime.
DIVISION IV VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT FINAL: Hilltop’s Season Ends With Straight Set Loss To Hicksville
DEFIANCE – In the district semifinal on Tuesday, Hilltop was able to avenge one of their two losses during the regular season by beating Edgerton. The Cadets had a chance to do the same thing in the district final against Hicksville, but the Aces front line was too much to handle as they beat Hilltop in straight sets for their first district title on Thursday night.
