Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
NFL Head Coach Reportedly 'Lost Team' After First Game
It hasn't been an easy season for the Denver Broncos. They had so much hype coming into this season after they made a coaching change and then traded for Russell Wilson, but it hasn't worked out so far. They've lost five of their first seven games and look to be...
Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle
Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
Jemele Hill knew the moment she hit send to tweet about President Trump, she’d get some backlash. On 11 September 2017, in the middle of a 12-tweet debate with Twitter followers, Hill posted: “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”
247Sports
Deion Sanders says leaving Jackson State for Power Five job would be more about his coaches than himself
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has continued to see his name trend as a potential candidate for Power Five openings. Sanders has repeatedly explained that he would entertain the thought of accepting an offer to lead a program at that level. On Friday, he went more in-depth with his perspective, explaining on ESPN's "College Football Live" that potentially taking on a Power Five job would be more about his staff than about himself.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022
We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
247Sports
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions
Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports
Tennessee football: Ex-Vanderbilt QB Jordan Rodgers calls Vols' pass defense 'terrible'
Tennessee football is unbeaten and boasts one of the most explosive offenses in college football entering Halloween Weekend, but the Vols do have deficiencies on the other side of the football. The pass defense is a particular concern for Tennessee — the Vols rank last in the Power Five and second-to-last nationally among FBS teams — and something SEC Network analyst and former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers says must not be overlooked.
atozsports.com
Bears listed as a trade fit for talented young tight end
The Chicago Bears haven’t been mentioned as a team that could be active leading up the NFL trade deadline. Well, at least in terms of incoming personnel. This is a team that’s focused on pushing bad contracts out, to free up more financial flexibility for the future, where the organization can then try their hardest to fill whatever holes they have on the roster.
Beamer's response to fans who want to see a change
South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer was asked to address the folks who think it's time for a new offensive play caller and/or a change at quarterback.
Andrew's Week 8 NFL Picks
Week 7 Recap: 6-7 ATS (49-52-1 Overall, 48.0%) I got murdered in the 1 pm time slot last week but came back to life in time for the afternoon and evening games to save the week and finish near .500. My Twitter picks are 17-11 now, after a 3-1 week last week that included two outright underdog wins yet again.
2022 Coaching Carousel: Ranking coaches on the hot seat
It’s hot seat season in college football and changes are coming. Five Power Five schools have already fired coaches and the Group of Five joined the fracas when Charlotte fired Will Healy this week. How fast the coaching carousel spins in this offseason remains to be seen. We had...
Source: Browns Continue To Talk Kareem Hunt Trade, NFC Team Has Called
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Monday Night Football may end up playing a big part in deciding the future of a Cleveland native. The Browns continue to field offers on running back Kareem Hunt and may feel more inclined to get a deal done if they lose Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source tells TheOBR.com.
Yardbarker
Eagles' 2023 first-round draft haul could be spectacular
The Eagles are 6-0 and living large. In the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, they could be living large, too. Before the last draft, the Eagles traded their 16th and 19th overall picks and a sixth-rounder in 2022 to the Saints for the 18th overall pick, two later-round selections, a 2023 first-rounder and 2024 second-rounder.
247Sports
On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'
Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
'It made my day': Vols' Jalin Hyatt meets former NFL star Chad Johnson
Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson traveled to Tennessee this weekend for his daughter’s official visit with the Lady Vols’ track program. But he arrived in Knoxville with a mission that went beyond his daughter’s recruitment. He wanted to meet Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Johnson...
Comments / 2