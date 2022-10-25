New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Did you know that National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week is November 12-20? Food insecurity is real and challenging for many of our friends and neighbors. Students and faculty at Albertus Magnus College have been giving back to the community by planting, maintaining, and harvesting their Community Garden, which was established back in 2017 as a way to support local food banks.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO