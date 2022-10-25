ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

WTNH.com

Albertus Magnus-What Matters: The Community Garden-Students Supporting Local Food Banks

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Did you know that National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week is November 12-20? Food insecurity is real and challenging for many of our friends and neighbors. Students and faculty at Albertus Magnus College have been giving back to the community by planting, maintaining, and harvesting their Community Garden, which was established back in 2017 as a way to support local food banks.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

CT Black Expo Returns to New Haven October 29 & 30

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The CT Black Expo is returning to New Haven this weekend, October 29th & 30th at the Floyd Little Athletic Center. The event has a rich history of uplifting Black businesses, performers and families throughout the state. CEO of the CT Black Expo, Torrence...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Hidden Creek Medical Clinic: When Psychological Issues Impact Intimacy for Men-A Non-Invasive Solution

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – At some point in their lives, most people struggle with some degree of anxiety, depression, and stress. It can affect people in a variety of different ways. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Andrew Reinert from Hidden Creek Medical Clinic, about men’s health, and how both physical and emotional well-being are tied together.
BLOOMFIELD, CT

Community Policy