Utah takes on Houston after overtime win

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Utah Jazz (3-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (0-3, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1; over/under is 232

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Houston Rockets after the Jazz took down the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 in overtime.

Houston finished 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference action last season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

Utah finished 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz shot 44.3% from the field and 27.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

