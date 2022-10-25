Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which 3 TSX stocks can retirees explore today? | Kalkine Media
To build a retirement portfolio, the strategy must be long-term. Investors need to be selective about stocks as they plan for their retirement. Remember to look at past performance along with present market trends. Apart from this, check the company’s background as well as its valuation. For retirees, there should be a regular flow of income. This aspect should be kept in mind while filling up your portfolio.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media lists five major earnings to watch next week
Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) would announce its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) expects its revenue to increase by around 29 per cent YoY. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) noted a one per cent jump in its Q2 FY22 revenue. A string of companies...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
kalkinemedia.com
Why UserTesting (USER) stock is soaring today? Find out here
UserTesting announced entering into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo and Sunstone Partners. The USER stock jumped over 95 per cent soon after the opening bell on Wall Street. UserTesting reported its Q3 FY22 earnings results today. The stocks of the software and technology firm, UserTesting, Inc....
kalkinemedia.com
What made Nuvalent (NUVL) stock jump significantly at market open?
The NUVL stock soared over 73 per cent on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. announced a preliminary Phase 1 clinical report for its product. Nuvalent stock returned gains of over 92 per cent YTD. Shares of biotechnology firm, Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) were among the top percentage gainers soon after the US...
kalkinemedia.com
What’s up with ANZ (ASX:ANZ) shares after FY22 earnings update?
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) released its FY22 results on Thursday (27 October 2022). ANZ declared a proposed final dividend worth 74 Australian cents to its eligible shareholders. Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ASX:ANZ) was spotted buzzing in the green territory on Friday morning...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which sectors are weighing down ASX200 on Friday? l BrainChip crashes 11% | Kalkine Media
As of 28 October, 10:25 am AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 opened lower today, dropping 29.00 points or 0.42%, weighed down by losses across the materials and technology sectors. The bottom performing stocks in this index were BRAINCHIP down 10.59% and FORTESCUE METALS down 3.11%. 10 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little changed, Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market #News, Business News and more.
kalkinemedia.com
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch in the ongoing quarter
As on October 26, 2022, the stock price of Waste Connections Inc. rose to US$ 179.30. In Q2 2022, revenue of Cargojet Inc. was reported at C$ 246.6 million. On April 1, 2022, Stantec Inc. acquired Barton Willmore. In the Canadian stock market, the industrial sector has a major market...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : TSX financial stocks and their recent financial performance | Kalkine Media
The financial sector in Canada takes up a lion’s share of the stock market and constitutes about 30.54 per cent. As on October 27, 2022, the sector showed a quarter-to-date (QTD) increase of 1.398 per cent. Lately, the financial markets have been caught up due to increasing inflation along with the rise in interest rates. Amid this scenario, the Bank of Canada has announced an increase in the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 per cent.
kalkinemedia.com
How are 3 ASX-listed A-REIT penny stocks performing on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian Market today was trading lower in the afternoon with a registered fall worth 0.64% as of 1:12 PM. The market opened lower today as Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on the economic outlook. Looking at the small ordinaries index, it was down by 1.37% around the same time. Despite the gloom, some sectors had been faring well in the green zone, including the Australian real estate investment trusts, slightly up by 0.83% at 1:18 PM. Stocks in focus today: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT), RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP), GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Five major tech behemoths earnings to look for
The earnings season has begun with several major companies already reporting their earnings. The optimism over the third quarter earnings season has also partially lifted the investors' spirits. Recently, the big banks and some other companies posted their earnings, which showed that most banks benefited from the higher interest rates. The market participants were anticipating negative corporate earnings this quarter, mainly due to the increasing costs, a jump in interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil, now its turn for the tech behemoth.
kalkinemedia.com
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?
Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
kalkinemedia.com
FTSE 100 trades in red as big tech firms disappoint investors
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the red on Friday, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 index down over 0.56% at around 1:30 pm GMT+1. The mid-cap-focused FTSE 250 was trading 0.90% lower at the same time. This came as investors were spooked by the third quarter numbers and future outlook from big tech companies. e-Commerce giant Amazon has shared disappointing forecasts for Christmas, while Facebook owner Meta's shares plunged by nearly a quarter. Apple also expects its iPhone sales to disappoint.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Which TSX tech stocks to watch after the market rebounds?
In the recent past, there have been many economic concerns such as high-interest rates, the Ukraine crisis, rising inflation, and interest rate hikes. Despite this pressure, technology stocks grew faster in comparison to the overall market. The ever-changing technology and its applications along with the competitive edge may be the reason behind this.
kalkinemedia.com
Nasdaq continues its fall as tech stocks decline; HON, CAT surge
Nasdaq slumped for a second straight day on Thursday, October 27, as the market participants seemed to have assessed the gloomy results from the tech leaders and stronger-than-anticipated economic data. The S&P 500 fell 0.61 per cent to 3,807.30. The Dow Jones was up 0.61 per cent to 32,033.28. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Can NFTs be used for commercial transactions?
Some popular names in the non-fungible token (NFT) space are Beeple, Pak, CryptoPunk, and Bored Ape Yacht Club. NFTs are typically regarded a part of the broader cryptoverse, but each NFT asset is considered unique. BTC of the Bitcoin and ETH of the Ethereum ecosystem are fungible tokens, and the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kelsian (ASX:KLS) enters education transport sector, acquires Horizons West
Transportation group Kelsian has signed an agreement to acquire bus service provider Horizons West. Horizons mainly offers bus hire and coach charter services to schools, universities, etc. The acquisition is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. Australian transportation company Kelsian Group Limited...
kalkinemedia.com
A sneak peek at these ASX-listed graphite shares
Graphite is a widely used commodity for the development of batteries, steel, lubricants, etc. The graphite mining industry is currently in focus amid rise in electric vehicle battery production. Graphite is a solid, crystalline form of carbon that occurs naturally in the environment. This rock is an essential part of...
kalkinemedia.com
Why Chapmans Limited considers early-stage ventures lucrative
Chapmans Limited subscribes to a diversified investment strategy, where both start-ups and mature businesses are thoroughly analysed. Investment in early-stage ventures can be profitable, a popular example is Jeff Bezos’ Google bet. Chapmans is an Australian investment firm led by Peter Dykes, who swears by due diligence in identifying...
kalkinemedia.com
Why and how Bitcoin price changes?
Bitcoin was invented to harness the potential of blockchain technology in the payments system and money transfers. With time, the cryptocurrency began to be treated as a speculative investment asset, the value of which can change abruptly. Only a handful of nations, including El Salvador, have made Bitcoin legal tender,...
Comments / 0