Central Illinois Proud
Where can you see the Wienermobile this weekend?
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will be making several stops around Central Illinois this week. Thursday, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made its first stop outside the Hy-Vee at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington. The Wienermobile will remain in the area through Sunday and plans to...
wvik.org
Harbor Freight Tools Opens in Moline
Spokesman Craig Hoffman says the company now has more than 1,300 stores nationwide, including 15 in Iowa and 40 in Illinois, and the newest in Moline. "So I think ours is about 15,300 square feet and that's going to be smaller than the competition in the so-called big box stores which I don't think I have to name - I think you know who we're talking about. We think that's a real competitive advantage."
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Peoria, IL
Peoria, Illinois, is the largest city in the United States along the Illinois River and the county seat of Peoria County. The city has a population of 113,150 residents, according to the 2020 census. U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publication, has named it the finest place to...
ourquadcities.com
2nd new Rock Valley Physical Therapy clinic opens
The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce helped Rock Valley Physical Therapy to cut the ribbon Wednesday on its latest new clinic in the area, at 900 West Kimberly Road, Suite B, Davenport. Founded in 1984 by Milan native Steve Layer, Rock Valley Physical Therapy features 60 clinics across Illinois, Iowa...
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
rejournals.com
Newmark closes disposition of 251,100-square-foot industrial building in Iowa
Newmark has completed the disposition of the 251,100-square-foot single-tenant industrial building in Davenport, Iowa, at 8740 Zenith Ave. on behalf of Blue Vista Capital Management, LLC and Russell Development. The transaction was completed by the Newmark team of Michael VanBuskirk, Chris Robertson, Andy Gallas, Andrew Sandquist, Ben Greazel and Raegen...
First Brewpub in Iowa Celebrates 30 Years All Week Long
Not a lot of businesses have been around for 30 years. Fewer restaurants have been around for 30 years. Even fewer breweries have been around for 30 years. Back in 1992, Steve and Jennie Zuidema opened Front Street Brewery along River Drive in Davenport, IA. Current Owners Tim Baldwin, Nate Sobotka, and Pat Sherman continue the tradition of incredible handcrafted food and beer.
wlds.com
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
Central Illinois Proud
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect was part of QC ‘smash-and-grab’ incidents
Law enforcement identified suspect through tattoo, photos, surveillance. A 36-year-old Plantation, Fla., woman faces multiple felony charges after Davenport Police allege she is connected to “smash-and-grab” vehicle burglaries and “Felony Lane” crimes throughout the Quad Cities area. Janice Cabano faces these felony charges, according to court...
wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
‘I Snort U’ $3 Million Cocaine Bust in Bloomington-Normal, Illinois
McLean County, Bloomington-Normal Illinois was the location of a $3 Million cocaine bust! 25NewsNow. Illinois State Police hit the "motherload" with this drug bust. “Could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County.” - Illinois State Police. A traffic stop was performed on I-55, pulling over...
Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues
MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
Central Illinois Proud
Surge of EVs fuels need for more charging
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Mclean County continues to be a leader in the transition to electric vehicles in central Illinois, but with the increase in green vehicles comes a shift in other industries. With more EVs hitting the streets, finding a place to charge them becomes another issue, especially...
ourquadcities.com
Chase ends near base of Arsenal Bridge
A chase through Davenport came to an end near the base of the Government Bridge early Thursday morning. This was around 1:30 a.m. by the intersection of 2nd Street and Leclaire. Officers with Davenport Police and the Iowa State Patrol were on scene. Our news crew saw one car with...
Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
After ‘Guilty Verdict’ is Read, All Hell Breaks Loose in Illinois Courtroom
At a courtroom in Peoria, Illinois one man heard his guilty verdict read by the judge and he took off running! 25NewsNow. Murder suspect Mikeal Reed, upon hearing his "guilty verdict" said catch me if you can. He jumped over the seating in the courtroom and made a mad dash to freedom! The run for freedom was in fact short lived, and he really didn't get all that far as he was caught by courtroom staff...So close! But that's not where the insanity ended.
B100
Davenport, IA
