Lights, Camera, Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man. Startattle.com – Lights, Camera, Christmas 2022.
A Maple Valley Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants. Startattle.com – A Maple Valley Christmas 2022. A Maple Valley Christmas is a Hallmark original romance...
The Royal Nanny (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

MI5 agent Claire goes undercover as the royal nanny, and must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin while keeping the family safe at Christmas. Startattle.com – The Royal Nanny 2022. The Royal Nanny is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Jonathan...
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 9) “The Monsters”, trailer, release date

After a recent experience renews Courtney’s confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Jakeem puts his foot down after Mike shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. This episode was directed by Andi Armaganian and written by Geoff Johns.
Poker Face (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth

A tech billionaire hosts a high-stakes poker game between friends, but the evening takes a turn when long-held secrets are revealed, an elaborate revenge plot unfolds, and thieves break in. Startattle.com – Poker Face 2022. Starring : Russell Crowe / Liam Hemsworth. Genre : Action / Crime / Thriller.
The Wonder (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Florence Pugh

A tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil. Startattle.com – The Wonder 2022. Country : Ireland / United Kingdom / United States. Language : English. Director : Sebastián Lelio. Production : Element Pictures /...
La Brea (Season 2 Episode 6) “Lazarus” trailer, release date

When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC. Eve, Levi, Sam, and Izzy are forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt. In 1988, Josh and Riley enjoy some fun before a startling turn.
Our Italian Christmas Memories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce. Startattle.com – Our Italian Christmas Memories 2022. Our Italian Christmas Memories is a Hallmark family and romance movie directed by...
