Lights, Camera, Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man. Startattle.com – Lights, Camera, Christmas 2022.
A Maple Valley Christmas (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants. Startattle.com – A Maple Valley Christmas 2022. A Maple Valley Christmas is a Hallmark original romance...
The Minute You Wake Up Dead (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser
After a shady small-town stockbroker begins dating a shy waitress, a shocking m–der takes place – and one of them may be responsible. Startattle.com – The Minute You Wake Up Dead 2022. As word spreads that there’s money behind the k—ing, every c-iminal in town wants their...
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022 TV Special) Disney+, trailer, release date
The Guardians of the Galaxy celebrate Christmas and set out to Earth to find the best present for their leader Peter Quill. Startattle.com – The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is intended to be the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation in...
The Royal Nanny (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
MI5 agent Claire goes undercover as the royal nanny, and must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin while keeping the family safe at Christmas. Startattle.com – The Royal Nanny 2022. The Royal Nanny is a Hallmark romance comedy movie directed by Jonathan...
DC’s Stargirl (Season 3 Episode 9) “The Monsters”, trailer, release date
After a recent experience renews Courtney’s confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her. Startattle.com – DC’s Stargirl | The CW. Jakeem puts his foot down after Mike shares his latest plan. Finally, Beth makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming. This episode was directed by Andi Armaganian and written by Geoff Johns.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: Aegon’s Dream Is Rhaenyra’s Secret Weapon
'House of the Dragon' began with King Viserys introducing Rhaenyra to The Song of Ice and Fire and Season 2 is going to determine how she uses that knowledge.
Poker Face (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Russell Crowe, Liam Hemsworth
A tech billionaire hosts a high-stakes poker game between friends, but the evening takes a turn when long-held secrets are revealed, an elaborate revenge plot unfolds, and thieves break in. Startattle.com – Poker Face 2022. Starring : Russell Crowe / Liam Hemsworth. Genre : Action / Crime / Thriller.
Saturday Night Live: Jack Harlow pulls double duty in solid Halloween episode
The rapper makes for a fine host, with help from a surprise cameo from Tom Hanks, in a week that made the most of the time of year
The Wonder (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Florence Pugh
A tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil. Startattle.com – The Wonder 2022. Country : Ireland / United Kingdom / United States. Language : English. Director : Sebastián Lelio. Production : Element Pictures /...
The Winchesters (Season 1 Episode 4) “Masters of War” trailer, release date
After the details of a veteran’s death don’t add up, Carlos brings everyone in to investigate and he shares a detail about his past that makes John see him in a new light. Startattle.com – The Winchesters | The CW. Mary finds an unexpected ally who has...
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
La Brea (Season 2 Episode 6) “Lazarus” trailer, release date
When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader. Startattle.com – La Brea | NBC. Eve, Levi, Sam, and Izzy are forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt. In 1988, Josh and Riley enjoy some fun before a startling turn.
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 9) Hulu, “Allegiance”, trailer, release date
Luke and June prepare for a rescue mission; Serena experiments with a number of new tactics as she seeks to have it all. Startattle.com – The Handmaid’s Tale | Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 9) Hulu, “Allegiance”, trailer, release date. The Handmaid’s Tale...
The Good Doctor (Season 6 Episode 5) “Growth Opportunities”, trailer, release date
Shaun, Asher and Powell treat a young patient on Halloween with a rare hereditary disease, sending them down an uncharted path. Meanwhile, Glassman and Shaun must overcome their differences to work together to try and find a solution for Lim’s paralysis. Startattle.com – The Good Doctor | ABC.
Christmas With You (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr.
Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, pop star Angelina, grants a young fan’s Christmas wish to meet her – and finds a shot at true love along the way. Startattle.com – Christmas With You 2022. Starring : Aimee Garcia / Freddie Prinze Jr. Genre : Comedy...
American Gigolo (Season 1 Episode 8) Season finale, “East of Eden”, trailer, release date
Julian recovers Colin from an unlikely savior. Sunday can’t shake a connection from her past and present cases. Michelle considers what she wants – and what Colin needs. Startattle.com – American Gigolo | Showtime. Network: Showtime. Episode title: “East of Eden”. Release date: October 30, 2022...
Our Italian Christmas Memories (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
The Colucci siblings, in an effort to jog the memory of their grandfather who is struggling with dementia, set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce. Startattle.com – Our Italian Christmas Memories 2022. Our Italian Christmas Memories is a Hallmark family and romance movie directed by...
Sam & Kate (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek
Bill is an ailing larger-than-life father being taken care of by his son Sam, who has returned home to care for him. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate. At the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, Tina. Startattle.com – Sam & Kate 2022.
