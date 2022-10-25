Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Court finds man charged with killing former Springville neighbor competent
PROVO — A judge ruled Thursday that Hunter Lamoreaux, an Orem man charged with murdering his former neighbor, is competent to stand trial following an evaluation. Gregory Shaffer, 42, was found by police on his front porch in Springville with multiple gunshot wounds on May 21. Lamoreaux, 25, was...
KSLTV
Deputies searching for Utah County Jail inmate
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating an inmate who did not return to the Utah County Jail after her furlough. Lorilyn Homer, 53, of Provo, was in jail for felony theft charges, according to a Thursday afternoon tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
The Justice Files: To Catch a Killer: The Sherry Black murder investigation (Part I)
In 2010, Sherry Black was found murdered at her South Salt Lake bookstore.
Suspect dies by suicide after SWAT standoff in Midvale
A SWAT standoff in Midvale ended when the suspect, who initially barricaded himself in a home, died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday morning.
ksl.com
Littering incident in Provo ends in assault on police officers
PROVO — A simple littering incident ended with a man allegedly throwing softball-sized rocks at police and being tazed by officers. Francisco Antonio-Mishenko, 42, of Mesa, Arizona, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with two counts of assault on a police officer, a third-degree felony; failing to stop at the command of police, a class A misdemeanor; interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor; and littering, an infraction.
ksl.com
3 men facing federal charges, accused of robbing mailman at gunpoint
SALT LAKE CITY — Three men are facing federal charges for allegedly robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint and taking a master key that allows access to various mail collection boxes. Nathan Suaste, of West Valley, Exodus Matua and Lorenzo Saavedra were arrested and charged on Oct. 19 with...
kslnewsradio.com
Lawyers attempt to keep suspect’s statements private, judge overrules
PROVO, Utah — A man who is accused of hitting and killing two 3-year-old boys with his vehicle earlier this year in Eagle Mountain suffered a setback in court Tuesday. Lawyers for Kent Cody Barlow argued Tuesday in court to have his statements made to police made private. While...
eastidahonews.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation
SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
kjzz.com
Man caught on video using credit card burglarized from home during resident's funeral
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Unified Police are looking for a person of interest after surveillance video captured him using a credit card at Best Buy. The card does not belong to the man, though. It belonged to a Holladay grandmother, and it was one of several items burglarized from her home during her funeral.
kjzz.com
3 Utahns charged with armed robbery of Salt Lake USPS carrier
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three suspects have now been federally charged for an armed robbery involving a US mail carrier in Salt Lake City. A federal grand jury in the District of Utah charged, Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, Exodus Matua, 18, and Lorenzo Saavedra, 18, both of Saratoga Springs, for robbing a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
ksl.com
Riverton man arrested on suspicion of murder in Sandy road rage shooting
SANDY — A suspected road rage confrontation between two drivers on I-15 led to a fatal shooting in front of a gas station just off the freeway Wednesday. Rodrigo A. Monroy, 32, of Riverton, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of murder and illegal discharge of a firearm.
ksl.com
Man fleeing from police in Bountiful arrested for 2nd time in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of trying to steal items from a Bountiful store was arrested in Salt Lake City following several slow-speed chases with police and assistance from a bystander. The incident marked the second time in two weeks that Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was arrested...
ksl.com
Midvale mom angry at husband hit her kids in video call with him, police say
MIDVALE — A Midvale mother has been arrested after police say she beat her children because she was upset with their father. She said the kids were the only people around she could take her anger out on, according to police. The woman was originally arrested on Saturday. But...
UPDATE: West Jordan man charged with arson for burning house with grandparents inside
Police found substantial evidence to arrest and charge a 22-year-old man for allegedly setting his grandparents' house on fire while they were still inside.
SLCPD: Man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was arrested and charged after threatening an individual with a knife and holding them against their will in their apartment last Friday, Oct. 21. Salt Lake City Police Department received a call to investigate a domestic violence incident involving a knife around 7:20 p.m. near 1400 South and […]
ksl.com
Utah man arrested after chasing ex's new boyfriend with knife, police say
SPRINGVILLE — A North Salt Lake man was arrested Monday after police say he chased his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with a knife while telling him he was going to kill him. Edwin Andres Garces-Betancourth, 32, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of attempted murder and stalking.
KSLTV
Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase
SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
Stockton Police Department left without officers after chief resigns
The now-former chief of the Stockton Police Department left his post a week and a half ago after taking a job at another agency. He was the only officer in the department at the time.
Utah woman charged with murder for infant's death while babysitting
A Utah woman has been charged with causing the death of a 6-month-old child who she was babysitting at the time.
