• The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Saturday night's match will be Nebraska's Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program's first head coach, Pat Sullivan, as well as team members from 1974-75, between sets two and three. Led by Sullivan, the first Husker teams set the standard of excellence for the Husker volleyball program. The 1975 Huskers went 34-8 and reached the AIAW Regional Finals, and since then Nebraska volleyball has had a winning record every season in the program's 47-year history.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO