Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Balanced Attack Powers Knights Past Yutan
NORFOLK - What started as "ground and pound" in the first half finished as an aerial circus in the 2nd, as Norfolk Catholic took care of Yutan 28-14 in the 1st round of the C2 playoffs. The Knights' rushing attack, powered by TDs from Karter Kerkman and Kanyon Talton, staked...
News Channel Nebraska
Injuries, turnovers doom Huskers in 26-9 loss to #17 Illinois
LINCOLN - Nebraska retuned home to Memorial Stadium on Saturday to host #17 Illinois, and the Big Red suffer their fifth loss of the season and the 20th consecutive loss against ranked opponents. The main story lines include quarterback Casey Thompson going down with an injury in the second quarter...
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Look to Bounce Back Against Maryland
• The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. • Saturday night's match will be Nebraska's Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program's first head coach, Pat Sullivan, as well as team members from 1974-75, between sets two and three. Led by Sullivan, the first Husker teams set the standard of excellence for the Husker volleyball program. The 1975 Huskers went 34-8 and reached the AIAW Regional Finals, and since then Nebraska volleyball has had a winning record every season in the program's 47-year history.
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph shocks with his high school outreach
Nebraska football coaches going back to Bill Callahan have talked a big game about “locking down the state” but this time, Mickey Joseph might actually be doing it. It turns out that offering a ton of in-state players over the last few weeks is just part of a master plan.
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
iheart.com
Three Iowa Powerball Tickets Just Miss Huge Jackpot
(Undated) -- Three Powerball tickets sold in Iowa came close to winning it all this week. The Iowa Lottery says tickets sold in Davenport (QC Mart), Cedar Falls (Fareway), and Glenwood (Kwik Shop) matched four of five balls and the powerball, winning 50-thousand dollars Monday night. The jackpot for tonight's...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Mary Ann (Volkmer) Waller, 77 of Omaha (formerly Nebr. City)
Mary Ann Waller was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City on January 31, 1945, to parents Leo and Laurine (Heng) Volkmer. She was one of seven children in a large Catholic family. Her early days growing up on a farm and her strong Catholic faith were gifts...
News Channel Nebraska
School threat upsets Metro students
Students at one Omaha area school left the building today clearly upset, following reports of a threatened shooting. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, the anonymous threat targeted Elkhorn Ridge Middle School just south of 180th and Dodge, on Omaha's far west side. As of mid-afternoon authorities tell us...
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
kmaland.com
East Mills copes with student's death
(Malvern) -- Tragedy struck the East Mills School District over the weekend. Funeral services for 17-year-old Kennedy Haley of Emerson take place Wednesday morning at 10:30 at the Lakin Community Center in Malvern. Visitation takes place Tuesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at the Lakin Center. The East Mills High School senior was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Noyes Avenue near 290th Street southwest of Malvern Friday afternoon. East Mills Junior-Senior High School Principal Dale Scott says a Green Hills Area Education Agency crisis team joined the district's own counselors in helping the district's students cope with Haley's death.
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kmaland.com
Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Location: Charles E. & Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern, IA. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Kennedy Haley Memorial Fund has been established at...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
klkntv.com
Motorcyclist dead in Lincoln’s second fatal crash in one night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A motorcyclist was killed on Interstate 180 on Friday night, just hours after another fatal motorcycle crash in Lincoln. Lincoln Police said the motorcyclist was going north on I-180, west of Memorial Stadium, when he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the...
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
News Channel Nebraska
Drivers urged to avoid portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officials urge drivers to avoid North Antelope Valley Parkway as they inspect a fire damaged bridge. North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street is reduced to two lanes while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) inspects a bridge damaged by fire. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
News Channel Nebraska
Kopf, VFW honored at Walmart grand re-opening
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City veteran who was recently honored on the Tribute Wall at the University of Nebraska Lincoln campus accepted a donation from Walmart Friday for the local Veteran of Foreign Wars post. Roger Kopf was recognized at the donation for his dedication to the color guard...
Comments / 0