Cascade, IA

32 Years of Great German Food & Beer on Dubuque’s North End

The restaurant scene in Dubuque has expanded in recent years, with fantastic new spots like L. May, Brazen, and Pete's Thai Kitchen bringing fresh new flavors to town. No doubt that new options are always excellent, but the longtime authentic well-worn local joints remain enjoyable too. Thankfully, Dubuque has a...
DUBUQUE, IA
“A Christmas Carol” Live in Dubuque, Iowa

There are plenty of Holiday traditions you can take part in each year in the Tri-states. The annual Reflections in the Park is always a highlight. So is riding the brightly decorated 4th Street elevator. Well, make room for another holiday favorite this Christmas season. A Christmas Carol "LIVE". This...
DUBUQUE, IA
Are You Ready to Get Your Halloween Haunt on?

Halloween is still over a week away, but that hasn't stopped the Tri-States from getting its "GOUHL" on this week. If you're looking for some Halloween fun, here are a few choices. Thursday, October 20 is Trunk or Treat at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds. In a nutshell, this is a...
DUBUQUE, IA
12 Year Old From Dubuque Donates Art Proceeds to Children’s Hospital

A 12-year-old boy from Dubuque is using his painting skills to raise money for charity. And you'll be amazed at how much he's already raised. I first met then 9 year old Arsh Pal of Dubuque at a kid's talent show hosted by the Dubuque Sertoma club at the Bell Tower Theatre in Dubuque. It was June of 2019 and I was the host of Sertoma's "Kids Got Talent". I was excited to see so many talented youngsters from the tri-state area compete. Everything from singers and dancers to magicians and artists.
DUBUQUE, IA
Frights at the Fort Scares Up Fun In Elizabeth Saturday(10/22)

Our Midwest area is saturated with historical landmarks, features, and stories. So why not add a little spooky to the already interesting!. Visit the Apple River Fort in Elizabeth, Illinois for an evening of eerie fun with a little excitement during Frights at the Fort! The Apple River Fort State Historic Site is nestled in the rolling hills of northwest Illinois, and the Apple River Fort stands tall, telling the epic historic tale of the 1832 Black Hawk War.
ELIZABETH, IL
Send In the Clowns: Public Meetings Gone Wild Across America

Would you believe a zoning commission meeting in Davenport, Iowa, is exciting, engaging, and funny enough to go viral?. This article showcases a small sampling of the outrageous absurdities at government and public meetings across America. Is citizen participation and Democracy alive and well? It appears to be a little bit shaky. While the people in the videos talk about serious business, it's essential to recognize that sometimes our Democracy is ugly, albeit pretty comical.
DAVENPORT, IA
DRA Grants $685K To Five Local Projects

According to the DRA and a report from the Telegraph Herald, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque's casinos awarded $685,000 in grants to five area projects. DRA Board members voted unanimously to approve the funding at their monthly meeting yesterday (10/25) at Q Casino. The money is the remainder of the organization's funds for mission grants, which address requests of anywhere from $50,000 to $500,000. So far this year, the DRA has given $3.13 million in awards to recipients; both requests of up to $50,000 and the larger mission grants.
DUBUQUE, IA
A Dubuque Resident is Funding and Filming a New Horror Movie

From the moment I saw the poster for a horror movie called Are You Dead Yet? on display at Phoenix Theaters, I was intrigued. It's not often you see a poster claiming the film is "NOW IN PRODUCTION" (as opposed to "COMING SOON") while bearing a QR code. I couldn't scan it fast enough to find out more.
DUBUQUE, IA
Carnegie-Stout Public Library Is Bringing The Noise To Dubuque November 4th!

Growing up, the best my library had was story time for little kids and an old lady that would berate you with shushes for being too loud. Oh, how times have changed... According to a press release from the Carnegie Stout Public Library in Dubuque, November’s music at your library act will be local musician Ty Bailey. Music at the Library is a “First Friday’s” concert series that features local and regional musicians.
DUBUQUE, IA
Construction Continues on New “Auto Spa” on Dubuque’s West End

As somebody who frequents Asbury Plaza quite frequently, be it for a Hy-Vee grocery shopping trip or another delicious meal at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, I've been able to see progress being made on a new business on Dubuque's West End. Back when it was nothing more than foundation, I was as mystified as everyone else on what it could be.
DUBUQUE, IA
Art of the Indigenous People of the Pacific NW Featured at UD

One of the most remarkable aspects of relocating back to my hometown of Dubuque and the Tri-States is discovering the packed calendar of fun and exciting events. Whether it's as simple as a visit to a Saturday morning farmer's market or a live music venue, one seeks. Or perhaps it's festivals or small-town street fairs; you don't have to look or travel far for an enjoyable experience.
DUBUQUE, IA
Recapping Big Apple Bagels’ “Stocktober Fest:” Day 1

With early-morning sunshine and a gentle fall breeze in the air, it was a quiet, ideal morning for the first day of Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" event to be underway. If you're not already aware, Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, is collecting non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truck full of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite is also assisting with the event!
DUBUQUE, IA
