We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If you’re familiar with the craft of tramp art, you probably have an image of intricately carved wooden boxes, lamps, mirrors, furniture, and frames in mind. Recently, however, I’ve been seeing an updated version of a tramp-inspired mirror — perhaps better identified or described as a cross-corner mirror —popping up all over the place, from social media to big home decor brand’s new collections. These pieces are a great addition to a gallery wall (see what designers Kennesha Poe-Buycks of Restoration House and Cassandra Lavalle put together above), but they can also hold their own in an entryway over a console or in a bedroom over a dresser. You can also use similar versions in powder rooms, and I’ve even seen a tiny tabletop tramp-inspired mirror on open kitchen shelving.

1 DAY AGO