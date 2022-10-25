Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
‘SNL’ Star Chris Redd Attacked Outside NYC’s Comedy Cellar Before Performance
Last night (Oct. 26), Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Redd was attacked outside of New York City’s Comedy Cellar, where he was scheduled to perform. TMZ reports that the incident occurred at the Greenwich Village venue around 9:40pm. Upon exiting his vehicle, Redd was punched in the face by a man dressed in a security guard uniform. It was also reported that the comedian’s Greg Yuna necklace (which retails from $600-$60K) was “snatched off” by the assailant, causing it to break. However, it was recovered at the scene. The former Saturday Night Live performer was brought to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for...
Is ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Based on a True Story?
'American Horror Story: NYC' follows a shocking story of a serial killer targeting the LGBTQ community in the Big Apple, but is it a true tale?
BET
Rev. Calvin O. Butts III Pastor of NYC’s Abyssinian Baptist And Revered Harlem Leader, Dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, community leader, pastor of New York’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, and former president of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury, died Friday (Oct. 28), according to a statement released by the church on its website and social media pages. He was 73. A cause of death was not immediately available.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
This Brooklyn-based TikToker just released a music video ode to NYC
New York City is hella resilient. For two years, the city and her residents fought hard to survive, and now there’s much to celebrate about it. That’s what Ariana Di Lorenzo (aka Ariana and the Rose) wants everyone to see in her new music video “If New York Is Dead, Then Bury Me With Her.”
NBC New York
Rev. Calvin Butts III, Legendary NYC Pastor and Community Leader, Dies at 73
Rev. Dr. Calvin O. Butts III, senior pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church and one of New York City's most influential religious and community leaders, died Friday at 73. "It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of October 28, 2022. The Butts Family & entire Abyssinian Baptist Church membership solicit your prayers," the church tweeted. No cause of death was given.
New York Rapper " Mula Migz " drops his new music video " Tik Tok "
Mula Migz is a rising artist born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. He always enjoyed music during his early life, where he found a love for rap music. His background in the US and love for music, his sound is fresh and dynamic, which is showcased on his brand-new EP, Outta This World.
Miss Sri Lanka New York responds to rumors about brawl following pageant on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miss Sri Lanka New York has posted on social media to downplay rumors circulating about a fight that took place at the pageant’s after-party earlier this week. Angelia Gunasekara, in a video posted to Facebook, stated that the 14 contestants were not involved in...
Central Park: An Accurate Reflection of New York’s Racist History
Manhattan in the early 1800s was an undeveloped land full of opportunity, a stark contrast to the overcrowded island we know today. Amid the racial prejudice rife in New York at that time, a predominantly Black community called Seneca Village sprouted up in 1825 in what is now Central Park along the Upper West Side. It was a safe haven from the crowded and racist downtown area of Manhattan. Seneca Village eventually developed into a thriving middle-class neighborhood, complete with 50 homes, three churches and a school for Black children. But in 1857, the Central Park was built over their land, and the community was forced to leave. What happened to cause such a drastic change?
New York Post fires employee who allegedly posted racist, sexist articles to website, Twitter
A New York Post employee has been fired after several fake racist and sexist articles were posted to the website Thursday morning.
Elderly man beaten on Upper West Side subway after asking suspects to turn their music down
Another subway crime broke out on the Upper West Side when a 78-year-old man was beaten for asking her attackers to turn their music down.
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
‘The Whale’ star Brendan Fraser gets another standing ovation, this time in N.J.
Everyone was on their feet Sunday for Brendan Fraser. It’s become a familiar sight for the actor, who’s been a regular on the festival circuit for his shining comeback role in “The Whale.”. In September, Fraser received a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, where...
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside This 470-Square-Foot Cozy Chelsea Studio
As someone who has spent 20-something summer weekends living on a sailboat, urban strategy consultant and entrepreneur James Lima has a thing for small, well-designed spaces. “My brief to Daniel and Noam was simple: Help me showcase my artwork and create a living space that is comfortable, serene, luminous—and queer,” says the urban redevelopment leader, who is currently busy helming the redevelopment of the iconic—and long-abandoned—Buffalo Central Terminal.
clshawkeye.press
Southern Fashion versus NYC Fashion
For decades New York City has upheld the reputation for being the epicenter of fashion and the latest trends. Whether you’re walking down Fifth Avenue or just left your apartment building in Soho, you’ll come to find the crowded streets filled with varieties of style. Many factors may...
Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million
A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York & This Time It’s Not in the City
Jackpot! Someone hit the Powerball in New York and the winning ticket wasn't sold in the city for once. Six lucky lottery players won the million-dollar second-place price, including one from New York. The winning Powerball numbers of the Wednesday, October 26 drawing were:. 19-36-37-46-56 +24. The winning tickets were...
Salt-N-Pepa to Get Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Salt-N-Pepa are the latest hip hop artists to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Marking the 2,739th star on the Walk, the ceremony taking place on Nov. 4 will honor the New York City trio, who will receive their honor in the Recording category at 6213 Hollywood Blvd., adjacent to Amoeba Music. Fellow New York City rappers MC Lyte and Roxanne Shante will appear as guest speakers and help present the group with their star during the ceremony, which will be streamed live exclusively at walkoffame.com.
mymodernmet.com
Massive Sculpture With 1,600-Pound Moving Chains Examines the Long History of American Slavery
A pivotal figure in conceptual art for nearly 50 years, American artist Charles Gaines uses his art to challenge notions of aesthetics, politics, and philosophy. For his latest project, The American Manifest, he tackles one of America's most pressing problems—systematic racism and its historical roots—which have contributed to the country's current political divide. The American Manifest is broken down into several chapters with the latest—Moving Chains—opening on New York's Governors Island.
Woman busted with drug bag in Times Square subway
A woman who allegedly lost a bag carrying her drugs inside the Times Square subway station was arrested Thursday night when she went to recover it, police said.
Inside the VIP Dental Spa That Fixes the Smiles of Royalty and Heads of State
One of NYC’s most prestigious and luxurious dentistry clinics just one-upped itself, literally. Apa Aesthetic New York opened its VIP “Apa on Six” office this fall, a single story above its fifth-floor flagship space at 30 East 76th St. in the city’s tony Upper East Side neighborhood. This 3,000-square-foot VIP space, designed by Kenneth Park Architects, offers concierge service to the studio’s “most discreet smile makeovers,” alongside Apa Aesthetic’s signature luxe amenities. These include Brunello Cucinelli cashmere blankets, Dr. Barbara Sturm skincare, smart TVs, Lord Jones CBD confections, Beats noise-canceling headphones, and Apa’s own Apa Beauty oral care cosmetics. Guests are...
