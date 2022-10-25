Celebrity World Fashion Icon #Popstar Aaron Paul “Dominates It” & “Shuts It Down” Again at the 2nd Annual IPVF Gala in New York City

Manhattan in the early 1800s was an undeveloped land full of opportunity, a stark contrast to the overcrowded island we know today. Amid the racial prejudice rife in New York at that time, a predominantly Black community called Seneca Village sprouted up in 1825 in what is now Central Park along the Upper West Side. It was a safe haven from the crowded and racist downtown area of Manhattan. Seneca Village eventually developed into a thriving middle-class neighborhood, complete with 50 homes, three churches and a school for Black children. But in 1857, the Central Park was built over their land, and the community was forced to leave. What happened to cause such a drastic change?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO