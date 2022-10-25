ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Why Aaron Rodgers thinks facing Bills could be 'best thing' for Packers

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers feels it’s a good time for his team to face the Bills in Week 8.

His team, in the midst of a three-game losing streak, facing one of the hottest sides in the NFL coming off their bye…

It will no doubt be a tough test, but already this week Rodgers looked ahead to his matchup with the Bills. He said “this might be the best thing for us.”

13WHAM-TV clip below for Rodgers’ full thoughts on taking on the Bills:

