Historically, a crimp connector that ties two electric lines together is typically secured by a manually operated crimper—with or without hydraulic assist. However, for a variety of reasons, battery-powered crimping tools are increasingly popular among electrical contractors. Though expensive to purchase—in the range of two to three times the price of a similarly functioned hand-hydraulic model and perhaps five to six times the price of a manual unit—they are often well worth the investment in terms of time and effort saved. The higher cost is partly justified because battery-operatedcrimpers incorporate a hydraulic pump, which is, in itself, expensive. Another factor, relative volume compared to other battery-powered tools, is low.) But battery-powered crimpers are fast, easy to take to the job, and especially handy on work sites where electric power is not readily available at the location where the worker will perform the crimps. Featuring minimal setup time, they are typically simple and easy to operate—just pull the trigger—and are more or less foolproof.

4 HOURS AGO