Historic High Value Marine, Treasure and Artifact Recovery Ventures with Multiple Vessels and Experienced Crews: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BLIS)

This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The eVisa program for Turkey was launched in 2013 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey. To visit Turkey for up to 90 days for vacation, business, transit or medical purposes, Grenadian residents must apply for a Turkey e-Visa, commonly known as Turkey Visa. Any citizen of Grenadian who intends to travel to Turkey for a stay of less than 30 days must apply for a Turkey Visa for Grenadian before traveling there. The passport of Turkey e-Visa holders must be valid for at least 6 months after the departure date, i.e. the date they leave Turkey.

