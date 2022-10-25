Historic High Value Marine, Treasure and Artifact Recovery Ventures with Multiple Vessels and Experienced Crews: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. (Stock Symbol: BLIS)

Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to check Powerball lottery tickets after six people are made millionaires
LOTTERY officials have warned players to check their Powerball tickets after six people won $1million prizes but nobody hit the jackpot. Now at an estimated $715.1million, the fifth-largest Powerball lottery jackpot in history, has still not been after no one matched all the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. With no...
a-z-animals.com
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks
With Lake Mead Drying Up, Quicksand Shores Begin to Claim Trucks. You must have heard about the chaos going on at Lake Mead. It is genuinely devastating but even more frustrating that the country cannot do much about it. The damage is quite already done. Or is it? Don’t worry; we will get to that.
getnews.info
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
getnews.info
Turkey Visa for Grenadian, Haiti, Kuwaiti and Jamaica Citizens
This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The eVisa program for Turkey was launched in 2013 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey. To visit Turkey for up to 90 days for vacation, business, transit or medical purposes, Grenadian residents must apply for a Turkey e-Visa, commonly known as Turkey Visa. Any citizen of Grenadian who intends to travel to Turkey for a stay of less than 30 days must apply for a Turkey Visa for Grenadian before traveling there. The passport of Turkey e-Visa holders must be valid for at least 6 months after the departure date, i.e. the date they leave Turkey.
getnews.info
CD Formulation Releases Nanoparticle Development Services for Drug Delivery System Research
New York, USA – October 28, 2022 – With the boom of nanotechnology, a growing number of nanomaterials have been applied to the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, nanoparticle-based drug delivery has become research of interest. More recently, CD Formulation, a trust worthy CRO partner for pharmaceutical companies worldwide, announced its commitment to developing suitable drug carriers by incorporating the power of nanotechnology.
getnews.info
Doall Sawing Products Unveils New DCDS-750SA-A AT FABTECH 2022
SAVAGE, MN – OCTOBER 28, 2022 – DoALL Sawing Products in Savage, Minnesota, will introduce the new DCDS-750SA-A structural band saw at Fabtech 2022. DoALL will be in the exhibit hall B/C at booth #BC15501. The show runs from November 8-10, 2022, at Georgia World Congress Center (Atlanta, Georgia).
getnews.info
CD BioSciences Introduces New Cell Death Solutions for Scientists
CD BioSciences recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of study for cell death, particularly alkaliptosis. New York, USA – October 28, 2022 – CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of study for cell death, particularly alkaliptosis, from Regulator Identification, Cell Death Characterization, to Chemical Screening.
getnews.info
Berj Arakelian, Area Sales Manager with CMG Home Loans, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Serving Realtor & Referral Partners
Berj Arakelian discusses how realtors can benefit from working with mortgage lenders. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-berj-arakelian-area-sales-manager-with-cmg-home-loans-discussing-serving-realtor-referral-partners/#. Berj said: “When it comes to realtors wanting to improve their business, working with a mortgage lender is a great option. They can provide numerous benefits that...
getnews.info
Scrap Car Removal Toronto Business Promotes Environmentally Helpful Practices
For the Toronto service area, AKR Towing provides a service that benefits the environment. The service also pays top dollar for unwanted automobiles. AKR Towing & Scrap Car Removal is pleased to announce that the towing and scrap car removal Toronto service provides reliable services to get rid of unwanted vehicles, operating or not, so that they no longer are an eyesore on the customer’s property. The vehicles which are removed are utilized for parts and recycling, so they don’t rust away in a scrap yard. The Toronto business operates efficiently and safely to serve customers and provide cash for scrap cars.
getnews.info
Texas-Based Anderson Restoration Temporarily Relocates to Florida to Help with Ian Cleanup
Miami, FL – Texas-based Anderson Restoration is informing commercial property owners in Florida that it has temporarily relocated to support the cleanup from hurricane Ian. Anderson Restoration is a certified Texas roofing contractor and restoration expert that provides professional services to the Houston/Cypress, Grapevine, San Antonio, and Austin areas – 24/7/365. During its more than 30 years in business, the company’s professionals have worked with both residential and commercial property owners to address all types of roofing issues, such as storm damage, fire or flood damage, and general repairs.
getnews.info
Neuromorphic Computing Market Detailed Analysis of Current Figures Worth $550,593 thousand by 2026
Neuromorphic Computing Market is expected to reach USD 550,593 thousand by 2026, at a CAGR of 89.1% between (2021-2026) Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualizations. The need for better performing ICs, increase in demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning, and increasing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations are key factors driving the growth of the market.
getnews.info
New Business Visa Guide: A Complete Point To Point Guide To Getting Visa Online
Are you planning a trip to the United States for business purposes? Then you’ll need to apply for a business visa.To make the process as smooth and easy as possible, we’ve launched a new service that includes a step-by-step guide to applying for a business visa. We’ll help you with the forms and provide a list of required documents. Plus, we’ll give you an estimated timeline for the visa application process.With our new service, you ccan be confident that you have everything you need to apply for a business visa and that your application will be processed efficiently. Contact us today to get started.
getnews.info
Stewart Andrew Alexander Conducts Remote Interview Experiment with Handpicked Marketing Experts
Stewart Andrew Alexander, The Find, Trust & Choose Guy hand-selects a group of leading experts to participate in one of the first asynchronous interviews to grace the internet. In an experiment to help creators, businesses, and agencies to record and publish audio content quickly, affordably, and consistently over the long...
getnews.info
Amerigo Scientific Launches LioPep-5 for Cosmetic Applications
Amerigo Scientific recently announced the launch of its new cosmetic peptides – LioPep-5 to protect skin from toxins and pollutants. New York, USA – October 28, 2022 – Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the launch of its new cosmetic peptides – LioPep-5 to protect skin from toxins and pollutants. These peptides are synthetically manufactured and free of any animal products, making them stable and nontoxic to human cell culture.
getnews.info
Action Camera Flashlight Adds To Its Range of Outdoor Equipment
Professional action camera manufacturer, Action Camera Flashlight, announces the addition of new products to its inventory amid rave reviews from customers. The Action Camera Flashlight team led by the extreme sports enthusiast, Jackson Gary, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure lovers of outdoor activities have the best of fun as the company recently added to its range of products. In a related development, Action Camera Flashlight has updated its blog with quality travel-related content to keep readers abreast of the latest information in the world of outdoor activities.
getnews.info
NsureHub Launches Online Insurance Policy for Pets
United States – October 28, 2022 – The U.S.-based Leading Insurance Company, NsureHub, is joyful to announce the launch of its online pet insurance platform for pet owners. NsureHub is an online insurance company that facilitates the smooth and fast purchase of insurance by eliminating the traditional and clunky process of staying in a long queue to purchase insurance.
getnews.info
Pedrostop10 Reviews has Published a Review on the 7-Figure Accelerator Program and How it Helps Entrepreneurs to Promote and Grow their Businesses
The in-depth analysis and review of the 7-figure Accelerator Program is an eyeopener that highlights how beneficial the program is to business owners, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who are looking for ways to increase their brand’s popularity, generate leads, and increase income. Pedrostop 10 Review is an online resource...
getnews.info
Psychic Medium, Elly Charles Examines The Impact of External Clear Seeing on Business Innovators Radio
Psychic Medium Elly Charles and founder of the School of Spirituality was the featured guest on Business Innovators Radio with Stewart Andrew Alexander. On a recent episode of Business Innovators Radio with Stewart Andrew Alexander, Psychic Medium, Elly Charles discussed she is helping people to gain a better understanding of external clear seeing.
getnews.info
The secret of using aluminium cans for cosmetic aerosols
Products that come in aerosol form are becoming more commonplace in all aspects of life and in people’s day-to-day activities as a direct result of their user-friendliness and versatility. In recent years, particularly in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics sectors, they have started to see widespread use. Especially in the pharmaceutical industry.
getnews.info
Canadian Visa Online System to Make the Application Process Easier
Starting today, applicants for a Canadian visa can submit their information and documents online through the new Canada Visa Online system.The Canada Visa Online system is designed to make the visa application process easier and faster for applicants. All applicants will need to do is create an account and submit their information and documents online. Once the application is submitted, a visa officer will review the application and make a decision.Applicants will be able to track the status of their application online, and they will also be able to receive updates and information about the process.The Canada Visa Online system is available now, and we encourage all those who are planning to apply for a Canadian visa to use this new system.
Comments / 0