Traffiix Uses AI to Save Businesses up to 70 Percent on Advertising Spending

Oct 27, 2022 – Billions in advertising is wasted every year through pay-per-click (PPC) advertising when individuals don’t take action on a company website. Traffiix is a ground-breaking artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can recover up to 70 percent in advertising for online advertisers. Traffiix was developed by...
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
getnews.info

Pedrostop10 Reviews has Published a Review on the 7-Figure Accelerator Program and How it Helps Entrepreneurs to Promote and Grow their Businesses

The in-depth analysis and review of the 7-figure Accelerator Program is an eyeopener that highlights how beneficial the program is to business owners, entrepreneurs, and business leaders who are looking for ways to increase their brand’s popularity, generate leads, and increase income. Pedrostop 10 Review is an online resource...
morningbrew.com

Make your rent pay you back

Contextualizing the finance news you need to know. If “Venmo me 💸” is your catchphrase, you’re probably a points fiend—and probably just a tad obsessive about your credit score (no judgment 😉). Kudos for making the most out of your (and your posse’s) expensive taste. A few more rounds of negroni sbagliato cocktails, and maybe you’ll cover your next vacation.
TechCrunch

Amazon accidentally exposed an internal server packed with Prime Video viewing habits

Security researcher Anurag Sen found a database packed with Amazon Prime viewing habits stored on an internal Amazon server that was accessible from the internet. But because the database was not protected with a password, the data within could be accessed by anyone with a web browser just by knowing its IP address.
buckinghamshirelive.com

You could win a McDonald's Gold Card offering free food for a year

McDonald’s customers can grab a spooktacular offer every day this week – exclusively via the McDonald’s App. And from this Tuesday up until Halloween (Monday, October 31), customers have the chance to win the McDonald’s VIP Gold Card. Customers can play once per day to redeem...
getnews.info

PiloTrades Launches a New Trading Algorithm and Lets Users Trade with the Reversed Buy & Sell Signals

October 28, 2022 – PiloTrades, the company best known for creating cutting-edge algorithms to analyze the real-time market data and provide the predicative indicators, is launching an innovative algorithm that will allow the users to instantly receive the buy & sell signals when the market trend is reversed. It works for all trading markets including stocks, futures, forex, options, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and more, and it can be connected to the world’s major exchanges. PiloTrades’ mission is to create a more profitable trading system, and its new algorithm aims to help maximize the gain and minimize the risk for every single trade.
getnews.info

The Fastest-Selling Gaming Accessory is Now Available On The Enchant Store

The Enchant Store is selling a gaming gadget that helps to protect the eyes from serious health problems. An online store that has been credited for selling the best products at the lowest prices has today announced they are now selling one of the fastest-selling gaming gadgets on the market. The Enchant Store (https://gladiator.boutique/) which sells the latest gadgets at incredibly low prices has said the Anti-Blue Light Gaming Glasses are an essential accessory when having fun on a gaming console.
getnews.info

GPS Trackers: The Key To Efficient Fleet Management

Here, we’ll discuss the benefits of GPS fleet tracking and how it can help improve your business efficiency. If you run a business that relies on fleets, you know how important it is to keep track of them. GPS fleet tracking systems can help you do just that. These systems allow you to track the location of vehicles in real time, so you always know where they are. This can help you increase efficiency and keep your business running more smoothly. Here, we’ll discuss the benefits of GPS fleet tracking and how it can help improve your business efficiency.
getnews.info

Canadian Visa Online System to Make the Application Process Easier

Starting today, applicants for a Canadian visa can submit their information and documents online through the new Canada Visa Online system.The Canada Visa Online system is designed to make the visa application process easier and faster for applicants. All applicants will need to do is create an account and submit their information and documents online. Once the application is submitted, a visa officer will review the application and make a decision.Applicants will be able to track the status of their application online, and they will also be able to receive updates and information about the process.The Canada Visa Online system is available now, and we encourage all those who are planning to apply for a Canadian visa to use this new system.
getnews.info

Fusion Consulting Group secures war-chest to disrupt the professional services sector

Fusion Consulting Group, a London-based professional services firm for Private Clients and SMEs, has secured a funding package from specialist funder SME Capital. Founded in 2015 by Mitch Young and Adam Maurice, Fusion has built a multi-disciplinary consulting practice which now boasts a wide portfolio of services including Taxation, Accountancy, Financial Services, Legal Services, Digital Marketing and Business Advisory.
getnews.info

Some Tips of How to Choose and Buy a Photo Frame

Walk into almost any home and peiple will likely see at least one picture frame hanging on the wall or sitting on the mantelpiece. These are versatile pieces that can turn everything from family photos to artwork into stunning (and often meaningful) home decor. Frames come in a variety of shapes, sizes and styles, whether they want to hang a variety of gallery wall frames on their sofa or a coffee table tabletop frame.
Quartz

SNAP online buying expanded during the pandemic

The increase in households using SNAP for online groceries comes as more stores accept the government benefit for online orders. In 2019, the US government allowed retailers Walmart, ShopRite, and Amazon to accept SNAP benefits for online grocery orders in New York. As demand for e-commerce skyrocketed during the pandemic, so did the interest in getting SNAP accepted by more online grocers. By early 2021, SNAP purchasing of online groceries was available in nearly every state.
getnews.info

New Zealand Visa Application – Information about Visa granted by New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the most desirable travel destinations in the world. With its snow-capped mountains, ancient glaciers, rolling hills and abundant wine, it’s a destination like no other. Unlike some other countries, New Zealand does not have very strict visa requirements and will issue visas to eligible applicants. There are excellent educational institutes in the country that offer excellent education and travel. You can easily apply for a New Zealand visa online.
getnews.info

Canada Visa For Latvian, Mexican and Bulgarian Citizens

Latvian citizens are required to apply for a Canada eTA visa for short-term (less than 90 days) entry to Canada for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes. This eliminates the need to go to the nearest Canadian embassy to apply for a visa. However, if you are traveling by air, you must apply for a Canadian ETA prior to travel. Canada’s visa policy allows numerous nationalities to cross the borders without a visa, and citizens of Latvia are among them. Canada’s eTA is not Optional but mandatory for all Latvian citizens traveling to the country for short stays. These countries must be visa-free. The Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) is an electronic system that gives certain travelers legal permission to travel to Canada.
getnews.info

HEWLEE Battery Cable Cutter for Φ110mm Cu and Al cable (HL-120B)

HL-120B Opened Type Battery Powered Cable Cutter apply for different angle working field. HL-120B Battery Cable Cutter can cut Φ110mm Cu and Al cable. It has 360° rotary cutting head and ETC, which make you operate easier, safer and more efficient. Every cable cutter we will support accordingly accessories,such as blade, battery, charger, sealing ring of cylinder and sealing ring of safety valve.

