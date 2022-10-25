You or your loved one may be a diabetic. You heard that exercise is good for managing blood sugar levels, but either you have no idea what to do, or you have a rough idea, but you have a hard time sticking to a regular exercise routine. Maybe your doctor or a family member even recommended personal training, but how do you choose a personal trainer? After all, personal trainers are a dime a dozen, so how do you know you’re getting one that’s right for you? Personal training for diabetics is different than personal training for weight loss, which is different than personal training for high blood pressure, etc.

10 DAYS AGO