Now on Kickstarter, RESIDENCE, An Exhilarating Australian Feature Film and Comedy Adventure
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, a new Australian feature film set in a zombie-filled apocalyptic landscape. Breeding Ground Productions, an award-winning Melbourne-based production company, has announced an exciting new crowdfunding campaign for RESIDENCE, the company’s latest feature film. An exhilarating, dystopian tragedy that draws inspiration from Australia’s heartland and history of multiculturalism, RESIDENCE is an Australian horror comedy adventure that has been years in the making.
Puma and Dapper Dan Teamed Up for a New Collaboration That Celebrates Luxury Streetwear
Puma is bringing the heat with one of fashion’s greatest innovators. On Friday, the German sportswear brand launched a four-piece capsule collection, dubbed Puma x Dapper Dan, with reimagined takes on brand classics by the New York legend. Credited as one of Time’s Most Influential People, “Dap” is renowned for creating artist-defining looks of the ‘80s for bestselling rappers like LL Cool J and Salt-N-Pepa. Working closely with his Harlem-based atelier, the designer’s elevated new riffs on Puma’s T7 tracksuit, Clyde sneaker and embellished tees were made to celebrate the ever-evolving fusion of streetwear and luxury. In this first drop of the...
Kevin Bacon Reacts to Daughter Sosie Bacon’s ‘Smile’ Success: ‘We Have a Horror Tradition in Our Family’
If you can’t beat ’em, the old saying goes, join ’em. In Kevin Bacon’s case, that meant accepting the fact that Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon — the party game that requires you to link every known actor to Bacon in six movies or less — was never going away. So he embraced the phenomenon and founded SixDegrees.org in 2007, a charitable organization whose efforts to fight hunger are being honored Nov. 1 in New York City with a Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award (named for the “Cat’s in the Cradle” songwriter). And speaking of joining ’em, Bacon’s daughter, Sosie Bacon —...
Toonstar’s Web3 Animated Show The Gimmicks Launches New Season on Avalanche Blockchain
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Toonstar, a Web3 animation studio, today announced its breakout adult, animated series, The Gimmicks, will launch a second season to be powered on the Avalanche blockchain. The new season will premiere on Thursday, October 27th at Avalanche Creates, a Bay Area event hosted by Ava Labs, a software company supporting the Avalanche ecosystem. Mark Consuelos ( Riverdale ) will join The Gimmicks team as Executive Producer and voice talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005056/en/ The Gimmicks’ New Season, “House of Chico,” premieres October 27. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Disney+ to become new global home for 'Doctor Who' outside UK
Disney+ is now the global home for "Doctor Who" outside of the U.K., where it will still exclusively air on the BBC.
NME
Sound City Liverpool 2023 announces headliner Maisie Peters among first wave of acts
Sound City Liverpool has announced its first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, with Maisie Peters topping the bill. The event returns April 28-30, 2023, with gigs held at various venues across the north west city and the Sound City+ Conference taking place on day one. Peters is set...
DAZN Set For More Redundancies At London HQ But Sports Streamer Staffs Up Elsewhere; Co-Founder John Gleasure Steps Back
EXCLUSIVE: Sports streamer DAZN is moving into the next phase of its restructuring, as it continues to scale back its London office and shift focus to bases in Europe and India. At the same time, Deadline can reveal DAZN Executive Vice Chairman John Gleasure is stepping down from his post and moving into a non-exec role, though his decision is understood to be separate to the other changes in the UK. It’s understood staff numbering in the double figures are either being made redundant or have been reallocated new roles in the streamer’s Hammersmith HQ, with those working in engineering and data analysis...
