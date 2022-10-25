EXCLUSIVE: Sports streamer DAZN is moving into the next phase of its restructuring, as it continues to scale back its London office and shift focus to bases in Europe and India. At the same time, Deadline can reveal DAZN Executive Vice Chairman John Gleasure is stepping down from his post and moving into a non-exec role, though his decision is understood to be separate to the other changes in the UK. It’s understood staff numbering in the double figures are either being made redundant or have been reallocated new roles in the streamer’s Hammersmith HQ, with those working in engineering and data analysis...

