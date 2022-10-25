Read full article on original website
Sedalia Man Arrested For Harassment
On Saturday night around 9 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to the 700 block of East 10th for a report of harassment. On-scene investigation led to a male suspect being arrested for sending an excessive amount of messages to the victim, which included threats. 30-year-old Aric S. Belzer was taken to...
Aggravated Assault Suspected Arrested by Sedalia Police
On Thursday at 5:03 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at Eagle Stop, 16th and Thompson Blvd. A computer check of one of the passengers showed they had an active warrant for aggravated assault out of Pettis County. The warrant was confirmed and 60-year-old Theresa Waddell of Sedalia was...
SPD’s Crime Resolution Unit Arrests One for Drug Trafficking
On Wednesday at 10:34 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Broadway as a result of an ongoing investigation by the SPD's Crime Resolution Unit. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Charles B. Price-Dinkins, was believed to have hidden contraband on his person. A...
Sedalia Man Charged With Making A False Report
Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit-and-run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's...
Fugitive From Justice Arrested During Sedalia Traffic Stop
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Thompson Boulevard after a wanted subject was seen inside the vehicle. The wanted subject used the identity of another, despite given multiple chances to properly identify herself. A fingerprint scanner was used, confirming the...
Alleged DWI Motorist Attempts to Walk Away From Crash Scene
On Monday just after midnight, Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle accident near 1700 South Engineer. Upon arrival, police made contact with the driver, who attempted to walk away from the accident scene. Investigation revealed that the driver, 36-year-old Rodolpho Moreno of Sedalia, was intoxicated. Moreno was arrested and...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit and run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's and the passenger's statements, the vehicle was located and the subject was arrested. Further investigation Wednesday evening revealed the original caller had made a false report. The suspect was given multiple opportunities to correct his story, but chose to request the other individual be charged instead. Vince Reno Tibbitts, 37 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail on charges of Making a False Report. It has also been requested charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident be dropped against the other individual, Jose Louis Matacua, 36, of Sedalia.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For October 28, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Thursday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 800 block of South Walnut Street in La Monte for a report of a disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined no crime had occurred. One of the residents, Francisco T. Aguare, 27, of Versailles, was placed under arrest. Aguare had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Osage Beach on an original charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Aguare was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked, pending a $130 cash only bond.
Cole Camp Man Arrested for Aggravated DWI
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 41-year-old Jeremiah J. Casdorph of Cole Camp at 2:35 p.m. Monday in Benton County. He was wanted on a felony Benton County warrant. Casdorph was taken to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $25,000. He faces charges of aggravated driving...
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop for Headlight Out
Two women were arrested by Sedalia Police Monday night after a traffic stop on a truck with a headlight out at 16th and Beacon. Investigation determined that the driver, 21-year-old Ashley Nicolle Bardin of Sedalia, was intoxicated by drugs. She also failed to register her motor vehicle and failed to maintain financial responsibility.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Delivery of Controlled Substance
On Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 7:35 p.m., Pettis County Drug Task Force detectives conducted a knock-and-talk at 2859 South Gate Loop in Sedalia. Contact was made with 42-year-old Bryan Stevenson, at the front door and he ultimately consented to a search of his residence. In Stevenson’s bedroom was a...
Two Injured In US 50 Rollover
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2013 Dodge Avenger, driven by 19-year-old George W. Howard of Sedalia, passed an eastbound 2018 Jeep, driven by 57-year-old Laura A. Monsees of Raymore, on US 50, east of Route P around 8 p.m., when the vehicles struck each other near the center line. The Dodge began to slide, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
MSHP Arrest Reports for October 24, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 21-year-old Ariana Martinez of Sedalia at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in Saline County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and in possession of marijuana. Martinez was taken to the Saline County Jail for a 12-hour hold. The Missouri State Highway...
Warsaw Teen Injured in UTV Rollover
A Warsaw teenager was injured in a four-wheeler accident that occurred Monday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2013 Polaris Ranger XP 900, driven by a 14-year-old juvenile from Warsaw, was at Missouri 7 at Stevens Avenue at noon, when he was traveling on wet grass and the driver lost control of the UTV and he fell out the right side door and the Polaris partially rolled on top of him.
Deepwater Woman Injured In Henry County Crash
A Deepwater woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Lincoln Towncar, driven by 80-year-old Linda G. Pippins of Deepwater, was on Route Z at County Road SE 271 around 9:30 a.m., when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and a culvert, then crossed County Road SE 271 and struck another embankment.
Two Arrested on Warrants After Report of DWI
Two men were arrested after Sedalia Police responded to a traffic complaint concerning a possible intoxicated driver. The reporting party said the driver parked and went into a store at 701 E. Broadway. The suspect, 57-year-old Ronald J. Blum and his passenger, 54-year-old Alexander N. Orloff, both of Sedalia, were...
Marshall Man Injured When Harley Crashes in Howard County
A Marshall man was injured when his motorcycle crashed in Howard County Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Harley Davidson, driven by 40-year-old Jeffrey S. Pond of Marshall, was on Missouri 87, 10 miles north of Boonville around 5:30 p.m. when the Harley traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Funeral Announcements for October 28, 2022
A celebration of life service for Donna Marie Weston, 77, of Sedalia, will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, at Rea Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel. A celebration of life for James Craig Harris, 69, of...
Holden Man Injured When Car Hits Concrete Barriers
A Holden man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 21-year-old Christopher J. Jewell of Holden, was on the I-35 ramp to I-29 just before 9 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, returned to the roadway, ran off the right side and struck another concrete barrier before coming to rest.
