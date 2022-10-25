This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers were dispatched to the area of South Grand Avenue and West Main Street in reference to a hit and run crash. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said they had been hit by another vehicle and the vehicle drove off. As a result of the caller's and the passenger's statements, the vehicle was located and the subject was arrested. Further investigation Wednesday evening revealed the original caller had made a false report. The suspect was given multiple opportunities to correct his story, but chose to request the other individual be charged instead. Vince Reno Tibbitts, 37 of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail on charges of Making a False Report. It has also been requested charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident be dropped against the other individual, Jose Louis Matacua, 36, of Sedalia.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO