Read full article on original website
Related
bravotv.com
Paige Shares How Her Parents Feel About Craig, and Why He's "Very Different" Now
Paige shares how her parents really feel about Craig's behavior, and how he's changed since they started dating. On the October 20 episode of Winter House, Paige DeSorbo admitted that she does disagree with some of boyfriend Craig Conover's behavior "a thousand percent." However, she noted that she appreciates his imperfections — do her parents feel the same way?
bravotv.com
Lindsay Hubbard Fires Back at Amanda Batula for Her Shady Comments on WWHL
During an appearance on WWHL, Amanda had choice words about Lindsay — but Lindsay responded and brought out the receipts. Things are heating up in the off-season for the Summer House cast members. During an October 27 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Winter House’s Amanda...
bravotv.com
Austen Kroll Shows Off His “Spooky” Halloween Pedicure: “I’m Really Trying New Things”
The Southern Charm cast member got into the Halloween spirit with a festive nail design. During an August episode in Season 8 of Southern Charm, Austen Kroll met up with Kathryn Dennis at a nail salon, noting how “excited” he was to get a pedicure. At the time, Austen joked that he wasn’t interested in polish color since he’s “not Craig,” referring to his castmate Craig Conover’s aesthetic decision (which happens to have a meaningful backstory!).
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera’s Drama: “It’s That Deep”
Things have become really heated between Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera. After fans got a hint of the onetime besties’ falling-out during BravoCon 2022, their castmates Paige DeSorbo and Amanda Batula revealed exactly how bad the drama really is. During a round of “The BFF Test”...
bravotv.com
Ciara Miller Shares Before & After Photos of Her Skin Transformation: “A New Woman”
The Winter House cast member said she “[doesn’t] recognize” herself in her pre-treatment photos. Ciara Miller is sharing new details on her skincare journey. Back in December 2021, the Winter House cast member revealed all of her favorite skincare products with her followers, including three serums from The Ordinary, Ponds Cold Cream Make-up Remover Deep Cleanser, and Clinique Acne Solutions Clarifying Lotion, which Ciara deemed her “favorite clarifying toner.”
bravotv.com
Heather Gay Reveals Where She and Whitney Rose Stand Today
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cousins clashed during the cast trip to Arizona. See if they've been able to repair their friendship. Heather Gay and Whitney Rose have long been The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's ultimate dynamic duo, but the cousins' friendship is currently being put to the test on Season 3.
Ashlee Simpson’s Super-Rare Full Family Photo Shows Coolness Clearly Runs in Their Genes
Ashlee Simpson just gave her fans an early Halloween treat: a super-rare, full family photo that shows the adorable (and super cool) family in action!. On Oct 29, Simpson uploaded a series of photos (including a super-rare full family photo!) to her Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday Ziggy Blu can’t believe you are 2! We love you so much 🥳.”
bravotv.com
The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Taglines May Be Their Best Yet
The taglines are proof RHOP Season 7 is just getting started. The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is already underway, but you won’t want to miss the unveiling of the cast’s taglines. Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Mia Thornton, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and...
bravotv.com
Bethenny Frankel Transformed Her Home for Halloween: See the Perfectly Spooky Setup
The RHONY alum proved she’s “a quality over quantity girl” when it comes to her eerie decor. Bethenny Frankel always goes all out transforming her home for Halloween, and on October 26, The Real Housewives of New York City alum shared the details about her approach to decorating.
bravotv.com
See the Married to Medicine Husbands Come Face-to-Face at the Season 9 Reunion
While the women are usually the ones engaging in drama on Married to Medicine, the husbands never shy away from getting involved. In a preview of Part 2 of the Season 9 reunion, which will air on October 30, host Andy Cohen brings the husbands onto the stage to discuss their thoughts (and their outstanding issues) from Season 9.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Responds to Joe Gorga Saying Her Marriage Won’t Last
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member said she and her husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas were both "hurt" by the comment. Teresa Giudice is responding to her brother Joe Gorga's recent comments about her marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. He made them during a special episode of Watch What...
bravotv.com
Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, and More Reflect on “Rough” RHOBH Season 12
RHOBH Season 12 is officially over, and several of the cast members took to Instagram to reflect on their experiences. Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills officially concluded with Part 3 of the reunion, which aired on October 26. Shortly before the final reunion episode aired, cast...
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
bravotv.com
Who Is Captain Kerry Titheradge? Well, to Start, He Has “No Regrets” About Below Deck Adventure
Before Below Deck Adventure sets sail, find out more about Captain Kerry Titheradge’s career and personal life. Nine Mercury crew members will soon be setting sail — and catering to the guests’ every need — on the November 1 premiere of Below Deck Adventure. Captain Kerry...
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo Kicks Off Halloween Weekend Dressed as a Hot Dog
The Southern Charm cast member quipped she “couldn’t find [her] risqué costume so the hotdog had to suffice.”. While Naomie Olindo is no stranger to sporting some skin-baring fashion looks, she took an entirely different approach to kick off Halloween weekend, rocking a deliciously chic hot dog suit.
bravotv.com
Dorinda Medley Shows How She Decked Out Bluestone Manor for Halloween
The RHONY alum has once again created a next-level spooky setup at her Berkshires home. In 2019, Dorinda Medley declared, “Decorating for Halloween is a tradition, a sport, and my favorite game,” and she has continued to one-up herself every year since. The Real Housewives of New York...
bravotv.com
Margaret Josephs’ Backyard Is Getting a Major Upgrade
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has an exciting home project in the works, and it’s happening in a matter of days. Last year, Margaret Josephs opened up to BravoTV.com about her incredible home renovation, which included a brand-new outdoor kitchen and seating area. “It was important for me to bring the inside out… I wanted it to look almost like a living room,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member said at the time. “I want people to feel comfortable and sit outside. That’s really why I wanted the outdoor kitchen right outside the dining room and my kitchen.”
bravotv.com
Caroline Stanbury Welcomes an Adorable "New Family Member" With Sergio Carrallo
The RHODubai couple adopted their "new baby," Bella, and we have all the details. The Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo just adopted a "new baby" — but this bundle of joy won't require any late-night feedings or diaper changes. In a series of Instagram Stories...
Comments / 0