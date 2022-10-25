Read full article on original website
One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument
EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
WWMTCw
Motorcyclist crashes into overturned car hauler near Marshall, dies at hospital
MARSHALL, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash that happened Saturday around 7:40 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near 13-Mile Road in Marshall Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigation shows, a 64-year-old man was driving a semi-dump trailer on Michigan Avenue when he turned left into a...
MSP searching for suspect after Eaton Co. shooting
At around 9:45 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were dispatched to the 200 block of Quincy St in Dimondale.
Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
Police: 81-year-old Battle Creek woman was stabbed to death
Police say a woman who was found dead in her Battle Creek home was stabbed multiple times.
Man in LPD custody after fleeing crash, breaking into home
In the evening hours on Friday, Lansing Police and Lansing Fire Department first responders were dispatched to calls of a car crash on East Oakland Ave and North Larch Street in Lansing.
Eaton Rapids police investigate alleged murder-suicide involving married couple
The crime scene tape is gone, but the investigation into an alleged murder-suicide is just starting.
thewayneherald.com
Fatality accident occurs in Wayne County
On Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 25) the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Road when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
2 People Killed In A Car Crash In Battle Creek (Battle Creek, MI)
Authorities responded to a car crash that killed two people. The crash happened Thursday evening when a car crashed into a Michigan home, ejecting the occupants. The car occupants were identified as 67-year-old Barbara Weaver and 72-year-old Willie Stokes. Both of them were killed in the crash.
Fox17
Victim identified in Battle Creek shooting death, person of interest in custody
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has identified the man who died of gunshot wounds in Battle Creek Tuesday morning. The victim, 36-year-old William Michael Wilson, died after being shot repeatedly in close proximity to the shooter on Warren Street, the city tells us. We’re told...
Armed man surrenders to police peacefully after late-night standoff in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A standoff between police and an armed man in the woods in Monroe County ended peacefully Tuesday night, with the man surrendering to authorities. At 10:15 p.m. Oct. 25, deputies were on their way to a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Whiteford Township to interview a man regarding an ongoing criminal investigation when dispatch notified them the man may be armed and ready to harm himself, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot
JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
49-Year-Old Jamie Brockwell Killed In A Motorcycle Crash On I-94 (Jackson County, MI)
Officials responded to a motorcycle crash on Oct. 22 on M-60 and westbound I-94 in Blackman Township that claimed a life. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Jamie Brockwell.
Fox17
Hauler carrying 4 vehicles overturns on I-96 in Portland Twp.
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Slick road conditions caused a pickup truck to overturn on I-96 Wednesday morning. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in Portland Township near Kent Street at around 5 a.m. We’re told the truck was hauling four vehicles at the time of...
wincountry.com
Man charged with killing woman with car at Walmart out of anger for ex-girlfriend determined competent to stand trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man charged with intentionally murdering a 65-year-old with his car has been determined mentally competent to stand trial according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, October 26. 32-year-old Xuan Thanh Vo was accused of killing 65-year-old Sandra Villarreal in a...
Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat
PONTIAC, Mich. – A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said. Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
