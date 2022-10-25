MONROE COUNTY, MI – A standoff between police and an armed man in the woods in Monroe County ended peacefully Tuesday night, with the man surrendering to authorities. At 10:15 p.m. Oct. 25, deputies were on their way to a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Whiteford Township to interview a man regarding an ongoing criminal investigation when dispatch notified them the man may be armed and ready to harm himself, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

