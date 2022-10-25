ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

One injured in Eaton County shooting prompted by argument

EATON COUNTY, MI – One person was injured by a shooting Saturday morning in Eaton County, according to Michigan State Police. The person was transported to the hospital after the shooting around 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 200 block of Quincy Street in Dimondale, southwest of Lansing. The victim, whose age and gender were not released, was alert and talking before being transported.
EATON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Semitruck runs stop light, seriously injures 2 in crash

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Two drivers were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when a semitruck ran a red light and crashed into two passing cars. Rescue crews were called to the reported serious injury crash at 12:23 p.m. Oct. 27, to the crash at the intersection of Spring Arbor Road and Reynolds Road in Spring Arbor Township, west of Jackson, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thewayneherald.com

Fatality accident occurs in Wayne County

On Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 25) the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Road when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Armed man surrenders to police peacefully after late-night standoff in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – A standoff between police and an armed man in the woods in Monroe County ended peacefully Tuesday night, with the man surrendering to authorities. At 10:15 p.m. Oct. 25, deputies were on their way to a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Drive in Whiteford Township to interview a man regarding an ongoing criminal investigation when dispatch notified them the man may be armed and ready to harm himself, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
TOLEDO, OH
The Flint Journal

‘The jury has spoken.’ Jackson County men emotional after being convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

JACKSON, MI -- A trio of Jackson County men face several decades in prison after being convicted of aiding in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Joseph Morrison, 28, Pete Musico, 44 -- both of Munith -- and Paul Bellar, 24, of Milford, were all found guilty Wednesday, Oct. 26, on charges of providing material support for terrorist acts and attempting to commit felonies as an associate or member of gang, both punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Hauler carrying 4 vehicles overturns on I-96 in Portland Twp.

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Slick road conditions caused a pickup truck to overturn on I-96 Wednesday morning. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in Portland Township near Kent Street at around 5 a.m. We’re told the truck was hauling four vehicles at the time of...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Man arrested after apartment robbery in west Toledo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested for illegally taking items from an apartment in west Toledo on Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a weapon call just before 3 p.m. at The Larchmont Estates on Slater Street. It was later determined to be a possible aggravated burglary in which the suspect was armed with a knife.
TOLEDO, OH

