AdWeek
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. Adidas finally announced that it is parting ways with Ye, also known as Kanye West. The pressure had been mounting for weeks for Adidas to act, as Ye continued to use anti-Black and antisemitic hate speech in his social media channels and other outlets.
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Virgin Group is trying to defend its brand against international brewer Heineken’s attempt to invalidate its trademark of the “Virgin” name ahead of the release of non-alcoholic beer Desperados Virgin in the U.K.
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. Gymshark is bringing the online, offline. The British brand’s first brick-and-mortar space has just crashed into London’s Regent Street, featuring racks, a “sweat room,” green juices, VIP personal shopping and more.
New Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory Sunday about what happened the night US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked, underscoring concerns about the platform's future after he vowed it would not become a "free-for-all hellscape." Owner of Twitter: But have you considered this conspiracy theory?"
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. No one expected Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion, or $54.20 per share, to go smoothly after the deal was called off,...
-Just in time for Halloween, Atlanta-based agency Chemistry has launched a social media effort on its channels that invites clients and prospects to “Scare Us!” Chemistry is asking for clients to share their most gruesome business problem. In return, Chemistry promises to bring some creative solutions. “No Tricks. Our Treat this time. DM us by 10/31 with whatever’s giving you nightmares and we’ll let you know if it’s terrifying enough for us to take a stab,” said the agency.
