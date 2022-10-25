ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

State police cruiser involved in crash on I-84 in Hartford

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

An unoccupied Connecticut State Police cruiser was hit on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Tuesday morning, according to the state police.

Troopers from Troop H responded to the collision, which was near Exit 48 in Hartford around 5 a.m. Tuesday, state police said. The cruiser was hit while the state trooper was out of the vehicle to investigate another crash on the highway.

No injuries were reported in the crash, state police said.

State police were not able to confirm what type of vehicle hit the cruiser.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy