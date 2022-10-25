ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggies Fall in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
 2 days ago

The staffs of three Fan Nation SEC sites voted on the league’s power rankings after Week 8 of the 2022 season.

The Texas A&M Aggies lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks and moved down three spots in the All Aggies/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 8’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies , Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Aggies (3-4, 1-3 in SEC) lost to the Gamecocks, 30-24, as the Aggies lost their third straight game in SEC action. The Aggies moved down from No. 8 last week to No. 11 this week.

The Aggies host Ole Miss on Saturday.

Week 8 SEC results included Tennessee beating UT Martin, 65-24; Alabama beating Mississippi State, 30-6; LSU beating Ole Miss, 45-20; and Missouri beating Vanderbilt, 17-14.

The Week 9 schedule is set. Arkansas is at Auburn at 11 a.m. central. Florida faces Georgia in Jacksonville at 2:30 p.m. central. Missouri is at South Carolina at 3 p.m. central. Kentucky is at Tennessee at 6 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 8 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (7-0, 4-0) (4) — 69 points (Last week: 1)

2. Tennessee (7-0, 4-0) (1) — 66 points (Last week: 2)

3. Alabama (7-1, 4-1) — 60 points (Last week: 3)

4. LSU (6-2, 4-1) — 54 points (Last week: 7)

5. Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) — 48 points (Last week: 4)

6. Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) — 44 points (Last week: 5)

7. Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3) — 40 points (Last week: 6)

8. South Carolina (5-2, 2-2) — 34 points (Last week: 11)

9. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) — 26 points (Last week: 9)

10. Florida (4-3, 1-3) — 23 points (Last week: 10)

11. Texas A&M (3-4, 1-3) — 18 points (Last week: 8)

12. Auburn (3-4, 1-3) — 17 points (Last week: 12)

13. Missouri (3-4, 1-3) — 15 points (Last week: 13)

14. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4) — 5 points (Last week: 14)

