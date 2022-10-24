Missing 13-year-old found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says a missing teen is home and safe as of October 25.

According to police, Charles Jackson, 13, was last seen Saturday afternoon at the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. The teen is described as having a low haircut, a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, a black hoodie, and white Air Force 1 shoes with a red skull on the front.

Police say that Charles frequents Oak Forest and E 53rd Streets. If you see Charles, officers ask that you call 911.