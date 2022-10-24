Read full article on original website
umdbulldogs.com
PREVIEW: UMD FOOTBALL KICKING OFF AGAINST MINOT STATE FOR LAST HOME GAME
THE MATCHUP Minnesota Duluth Football is set to kick off against Minot State Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. for their last home game of the season. UMD is going into Saturday's game with a record of 5-3, compared to Minot State who is 0-8. UMD leads the all-time series against the Beavers 9-0, dating back to 2012. The Bulldogs won their last game against MSU 34-21, on Oct. 30, 2021. During last year's game Wade Sullivan recorded two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, one of which was a 40 yard rush. Sullivan led UMD in rushing yards with 112. On the defensive side of the game, UMD made four sacks and two interceptions. Nathan Bursch made a fumble recovery for 52 yards.
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 5/6 BULLDOGS WILL WELCOME NO. 3 WISCONSIN TO AMSOIL THIS WEEKEND
UMD: 6-2-0 (2-2-0) Wisc: 9-1-0 (6-0-0) Video: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/home. Live Stats: https://umdbulldogs.com/sidearmstats/whockey/summary. WELCOME, WISCONSIN: For the seventh and eighth time in their last 12 meetings, the Bulldogs will host the Badgers at AMSOIL this weekend. In fact, UMD has traveled to Madison just once for two games -- last season -- since Dec. 6, 2019. Since then, the two sides have met nine times -- six skates at AMSOIL and once at Ridder in WCHA Final Face-Off semifinal game.
umdbulldogs.com
#4 BULLDOGS WIN FIVE-SET DOGFIGHT WITH #7 HUSKIES
Within every sports fan resides two core desires: one for success, the other for spectacle. Success is the baseline. Without it, supporters are all but doomed to misery. Consolation prizes lose their luster after awhile- eventually, you have to be satiated by the real thing. True wins can come in all shapes and sizes, but a win is a win. The phrase "it was ugly, but we'll take it" has been uttered in tens of thousands of households all across the country and beyond. Would be nicer not to say it, but nice is still nice.
umdbulldogs.com
MADISON GORDON CROSSES INTO THE TOP TEN FOR UMD CAREER ASSISTS
After a 52-assist performance against St. Cloud State on Tuesday, UMD volleyball's Madison Gordon became the tenth-highest assist-getter in UMD history. With 2,046 career assists, Gordon surpassed Sheila Brown, who amassed 2,019 from 1985-1986. Gordon, a redshirt-senior, has been with the Bulldogs since she graduated from West Allis Central High...
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS HOST HUSKIES AND LOOK TO SECURE A SPOT IN THE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
The Minnesota Duluth soccer team is in it for the long haul as they host their final conference match of the season. The Bulldogs will face off against St. Cloud State for the second time this season. With a win, the Bulldogs will secure their spot in the NSIC Conference tournament. This would be the first conference appearance for the Bulldogs since 2017, when they lost in a shootout to top seeded Minnesota State.
winonaradio.com
Rushford-Peterson and Winona Senior High Football Start Their Trek for State Tonight
(KWMN)- Football Teams around the State of Minnesota will begin their quests to reach U.S. Bank Stadium and a spot in the State Tournament tonight as the first round of Sectionals get underway. Rushford-Peterson and Winona Senior High both earned high enough seeds to host the opening round of the...
Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released
Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
Despite Cougar Sightings, Minnesota DNR Says They Are Not Breeding In Minnesota
I recently saw shared on Facebook a trail camera picture that showed what looked like a mountain lion. A hunter in North Central Minnesota shared it to a private group. According to the Minnesota DNR, mountain lions (or cougars), migrate to Minnesota from North and South Dakota. The Minnesota Department...
Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?
Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?. Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water. It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water...
fox9.com
Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
mprnews.org
Election integrity the key issue in Minnesota secretary of state race
On a recent Saturday morning, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warmed up a crowd of DFL organizers, candidates and volunteers. Outside a busy campaign office, Simon quipped that “it is a heck of a time to be in the democracy business,” before taking a more stern tone to contrast himself with his Republican opponent Kim Crockett.
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Minnesota Fish & Wildlife Issue Warning Ahead Of Hibernation Season
Here's something I certainly have never thought of before! Minnesota Fish & Wildlife just issued a warning to Minnesota motorists about black bears. It's not just deer you have to look out for this time of the year. There have been some strange animal related stories in the headlines lately....
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 25
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the volume of cases have remained similar to last week's report while the number of people hospitalized jumped by 87. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25. The 7-day moving...
kvrr.com
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limit on Upper Red Lake
RED LAKE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the bag limit for walleye on Upper Red Lake this winter. There will be a three-walleye bag limit with only one fish over 17 inches. The fall fisheries assessment on the Red Lakes found the walleye population...
Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash
CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
knsiradio.com
Two Local Cadets to Graduate from the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy
(KNSI) — Two local cadets will be among the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy graduates on Tuesday. Ryan Fuchs of Avon and Alex Forsman of Monticello are two of 35 troopers in this latest class. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the group is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. All applicants must have a two-year degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited school. This latest crop of cadets have a background in real estate, sales and finance, healthcare, military service, and law enforcement. The LETO program gives the candidates the educational requirements necessary to take the state peace officer training test. They then attend the academy with all of the other applicants.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted In Minnesota
An extremely rare animal was spotted in Northern Minnesota recently and chances are, you've never seen this animal. Thanks to some amazing cameras, we all can enjoy a glimpse of this unusual sighting. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Extremely Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Minnesota is home to so many amazing animals!...
