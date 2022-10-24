ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
umdbulldogs.com

PREVIEW: UMD FOOTBALL KICKING OFF AGAINST MINOT STATE FOR LAST HOME GAME

THE MATCHUP Minnesota Duluth Football is set to kick off against Minot State Oct. 29 at 12 p.m. for their last home game of the season. UMD is going into Saturday's game with a record of 5-3, compared to Minot State who is 0-8. UMD leads the all-time series against the Beavers 9-0, dating back to 2012. The Bulldogs won their last game against MSU 34-21, on Oct. 30, 2021. During last year's game Wade Sullivan recorded two touchdowns for the Bulldogs, one of which was a 40 yard rush. Sullivan led UMD in rushing yards with 112. On the defensive side of the game, UMD made four sacks and two interceptions. Nathan Bursch made a fumble recovery for 52 yards.
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

NO. 5/6 BULLDOGS WILL WELCOME NO. 3 WISCONSIN TO AMSOIL THIS WEEKEND

UMD: 6-2-0 (2-2-0) Wisc: 9-1-0 (6-0-0) Video: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/home. Live Stats: https://umdbulldogs.com/sidearmstats/whockey/summary. WELCOME, WISCONSIN: For the seventh and eighth time in their last 12 meetings, the Bulldogs will host the Badgers at AMSOIL this weekend. In fact, UMD has traveled to Madison just once for two games -- last season -- since Dec. 6, 2019. Since then, the two sides have met nine times -- six skates at AMSOIL and once at Ridder in WCHA Final Face-Off semifinal game.
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

#4 BULLDOGS WIN FIVE-SET DOGFIGHT WITH #7 HUSKIES

Within every sports fan resides two core desires: one for success, the other for spectacle. Success is the baseline. Without it, supporters are all but doomed to misery. Consolation prizes lose their luster after awhile- eventually, you have to be satiated by the real thing. True wins can come in all shapes and sizes, but a win is a win. The phrase "it was ugly, but we'll take it" has been uttered in tens of thousands of households all across the country and beyond. Would be nicer not to say it, but nice is still nice.
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

MADISON GORDON CROSSES INTO THE TOP TEN FOR UMD CAREER ASSISTS

After a 52-assist performance against St. Cloud State on Tuesday, UMD volleyball's Madison Gordon became the tenth-highest assist-getter in UMD history. With 2,046 career assists, Gordon surpassed Sheila Brown, who amassed 2,019 from 1985-1986. Gordon, a redshirt-senior, has been with the Bulldogs since she graduated from West Allis Central High...
DULUTH, MN
umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOGS HOST HUSKIES AND LOOK TO SECURE A SPOT IN THE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

The Minnesota Duluth soccer team is in it for the long haul as they host their final conference match of the season. The Bulldogs will face off against St. Cloud State for the second time this season. With a win, the Bulldogs will secure their spot in the NSIC Conference tournament. This would be the first conference appearance for the Bulldogs since 2017, when they lost in a shootout to top seeded Minnesota State.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Final Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings of the Season Released

Section tournaments are underway and the final rankings have been released by the Minnesota High School Volleyball Coaches Association. There was limited movement from a week ago. Minneota, Nova Classical, and Marshall all remained at #1 in their respective classes, while Lakeville North made the jump to #1 in Class AAA. You can see the full rankings for yourself below:
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Angler's sunfish ties Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The sunfish an angler recently caught in northern Minnesota has tied a state record, according to the Minnesota DNR. Aaron Ardoff on Sept. 18 caught a 1-pound, 12-ounce hybrid sunfish (a cross between two species of sunfish) from Green Lake in Kandiyohi County, which the Minnesota DNR has certified as tying the state's weight-based record.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Election integrity the key issue in Minnesota secretary of state race

On a recent Saturday morning, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon warmed up a crowd of DFL organizers, candidates and volunteers. Outside a busy campaign office, Simon quipped that “it is a heck of a time to be in the democracy business,” before taking a more stern tone to contrast himself with his Republican opponent Kim Crockett.
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Southwestern Minnesota man killed in rollover crash

CHANARAMBIE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A southwestern Minnesota man was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol said 40-year-old Eric Dalle was heading south on Highway 91 near Chanarambie Township when his truck left the roadway and rolled into the ditch. It happened around 4:45 p.m.Dalle died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved, per the patrol.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Two Local Cadets to Graduate from the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy

(KNSI) — Two local cadets will be among the 65th Minnesota State Patrol Training Academy graduates on Tuesday. Ryan Fuchs of Avon and Alex Forsman of Monticello are two of 35 troopers in this latest class. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the group is a mix of traditional and Law Enforcement Training Opportunity applicants. All applicants must have a two-year degree in any discipline from a regionally accredited school. This latest crop of cadets have a background in real estate, sales and finance, healthcare, military service, and law enforcement. The LETO program gives the candidates the educational requirements necessary to take the state peace officer training test. They then attend the academy with all of the other applicants.
MONTICELLO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy