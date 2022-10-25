Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
Red tide blooms have been detected further south of Sarasota, along Charlotte and Lee counties
High concentrations of the red tide organism Karenia brevis were detected further south this week along Florida's Gulf coast. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's report Friday shows that for the first time, the high concentrations are being found off Charlotte and Lee counties. Just last week, the organism was detected in low to background concentrations in those counties.
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
WINKNEWS.com
Red tide map lighting up in SWFL
The Red Tide map’s lighting up on Friday, is not a good sign as our community works to recover from Hurricane Ian. Aboard the floating laboratory, the WT Hogarth Research Vessel, WINK News spotted the colors of the Gulf changing from brilliant blues to less-vibrant greens and murky browns.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach recovery progress
Southwest Florida has come a long way but there is still a lot more to do and rebuild, especially on Fort Myers Beach. WINK News spoke with the mayor on Friday who said they’re working hard to clear all the debris off the island. And, while he’s excited to...
Charlotte County to stop accepting state disaster assistance applications
Demand is outweighing cash in Charlotte County as they are forced to stop accepting applications for the state's disaster assistance program. $5 million has to be divided by six different counties.
WINKNEWS.com
Gov. DeSantis announces further Ian relief measures in Fort Myers Beach
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Fort Myers Beach, along with DEM Director Kevin Guthrie, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo and Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. DeSantis announced that a debris removal program has been created for Florida and that FEMA will expedite debris removal on private and commercial...
WINKNEWS.com
Sand on Fort Myers Beach being cleaned of the debris hiding inside
Lee County is working to clean up the debris on the beaches you can see and the debris you can’t. The county uses a machine to sift through the sand to separate it from the hazards hiding inside. That includes piles of sand removed from the roads on Fort Myers beach after the hurricane.
50-year-old Fort Myers fruit stand grows back stronger after Hurricane Ian
In three weeks, owner John Terlep said they were able to turn what looked like nothing into something.
FEMA says not everyone will qualify for residential debris removal
A day after it was announced for the first time FEMA will assist with residential debris removal, the agency explains not everyone will be eligible. Here is why.
WINKNEWS.com
The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money
The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
Cape Coral gives update on debris, permits post Hurricane Ian
As more trucks haul more and more debris away, many questions remain on debris collection and permitting.
WINKNEWS.com
Ritz-Carlton, South Seas Island resorts lay off hundreds following Hurricane Ian damage
Two resorts in Southwest Florida laid off hundreds of employees because both Gulf properties in Collier and Lee counties temporarily closed after being severely damaged by Hurricane Ian a month ago. The Ritz-Carlton Beach Resort off Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples and the South Seas Island Resort on the northern...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian takes toll on Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market
Active listings in the Bonita Springs-Estero real estate market were already low before Hurricane Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida. Based on property listings within the Southwest Florida MLS, 9% of properties that were active listings before the storm were either terminated or withdrawn, which is 43 out of 476 homes in Bonita Springs and Estero. That decrease is even sharper in other parts of Lee County, with 14.5% of the active listings withdrawn or terminated. Naples and the Collier County area have seen only 6.6% of actively listed properties pulled from the market.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Couple changes course following Hurricane Ian tearing through wedding venue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Less than a month ago, Hurricane Ian forced evacuations, especially in the hardest-hit area of Fort Myers. The storm caused one local family to change course for a special day. Hurricane Ian knocked out power, damaged homes, and washed away roads. Fort...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism rebound after Ian
Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
WINKNEWS.com
Housing market in Collier County since Ian
The housing market has seen a bit of a seesaw, going back and forth with prices for some time, but has Ian had an impact?. Home prices are actually going back up in Collier County post-Hurricane Ian. Before the storm, inventory was down by around 70%. Simply put, supply and...
WJCL
Video shows Florida man bitten while trying to remove alligator from property
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday morning while trying to remove an alligator from a property in Englewood. According to WINK, a call was made to Florida Fish and Wildlife around 10 a.m. regarding a gator at a home. The property owner had tried to remove the reptile himself and was bitten on the arm.
AOL Corp
In Ian’s wake, Florida communities are being plagued by hordes of mosquitoes
First, the storm. Then, a plague of insects. Hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwater and debris left in Hurricane Ian’s wake, and now swarm Florida communities. State and local officials are waging a multimillion-dollar war against the bloodsucking insects — which are known to spread diseases like West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis — as they try to keep residents safe and prevent the voracious insects from slowing down the recovery crews working to fix power lines and rebuild infrastructure.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Twin Peaks, Mission BBQ still coming to Naples
Q: Twin Peaks at Coastland has not broken ground yet. Any update on when it’s opening? — Kathy Pope, Naples. A: Twin Peaks is still in the City of Naples’ permitting process for its location planned at Coastland Center Mall, but its regional franchise group expects to finally open the restaurant and sports bar there in 2023.
NBC 2
Man bit by 4-foot-long alligator in Englewood East
ENGLEWOOD EAST, Fla. — A man was trying to remove the alligator from his property before getting injured Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home in Englewood East. The homeowner decided to remove...
Comments / 1