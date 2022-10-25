ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

HPU Design, Visual Merchandising Students Gain Experience Via Redesign Project

Culp awards top selections of students’ use of its products for room redesign contest. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 28, 2022 – High Point University interior design students gained experience and helped enhance the theme for Culp Inc.’s 50th anniversary event in the fabric manufacturer’s Congdon Yards showroom on Friday, Oct. 21.
High Point University

HPU Poll: Most North Carolinians Are Celebrating Halloween This Year

The HPU Poll finds residents are also watching scary movies and passing out candy. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 28, 2022 – A High Point University Poll finds that almost two-thirds (63%) of North Carolinians will celebrate Halloween this year, while 34% will not celebrate. These findings are similar to a 2019 HPU Poll, when 65% of North Carolinians said they would celebrate Halloween.
High Point University

HPU Nursing Department Receives Grant to Host Camp FUN for Future Nurses

High Point University Department of Nursing students Kellie Brewer, left, and Piper Dillon take direction from Pamela Rogers, assistant professor of nursing in the HPU patient simulation lab. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 27, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Nursing was awarded more than $4,000 from the High Point...
