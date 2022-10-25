The HPU Poll finds residents are also watching scary movies and passing out candy. HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 28, 2022 – A High Point University Poll finds that almost two-thirds (63%) of North Carolinians will celebrate Halloween this year, while 34% will not celebrate. These findings are similar to a 2019 HPU Poll, when 65% of North Carolinians said they would celebrate Halloween.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO