Read full article on original website
Related
bleedingheartland.com
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
voiceofalexandria.com
Republican Thomson, Democrat Lundberg face off in House District 58
Iowa House District 58 will feature a contested race Nov. 8. A Republican and a Democrat are vying for the seat representing Chickasaw County and parts of Bremer and Floyd counties. Redistricting created an open seat that was held formerly by first-term Republican Steven Bradley. Charles City resident Charley Thomson,...
Republicans dominate Iowa Youth Straw Poll
The purpose of the poll is to serve as a learning activity to engage young people in civics discussions.
The Iowa Youth Straw Poll Results Are In
(Des Moines, IA) Results are in for the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Poll. The Iowa Secretary of State’s Office says K-though-12 students from more than 140 schools cast ballots for the governor’s race and the U.S. House and Senate races. Students re-elected Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds with 60-percent of the vote. Democratic Challenger Deidre DeJear trailed with 31-percent, while Libertarian Rick Stewart got nine-percent. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley defeated Democrat Michael Franken 61-to-39-percent. Students voted in favor of Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Republican Ashley Hinson.
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
bleedingheartland.com
Kim Reynolds is not really pro-life
Senator Joe Bolkcom has represented Iowa City in the legislature since 1999. Governor Kim Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the COVID-19 pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business,” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
Sioux City Journal
Haley: ‘Red wave’ rests on electing ‘badass’ Iowa GOP women
HIAWATHA — Standing behind a large, red campaign bus that reads “Here in Iowa … America still works” next a large photo of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Nikki Haley told a crowd of more than 200 GOP supporters that a midterm “red wave” rests on reelecting “badass” Iowa Republican women.
KCCI.com
Iowa sheriffs endorse gun rights constitutional amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa sheriffs are speaking out in support of a proposedgun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. But not everyone thinks it's appropriate for sheriffs to endorse political issues. Iowans will vote on the so-called "Second Amendment" bill on Nov. 8. "Whenever one of my constituents...
kscj.com
IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
KCRG.com
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8. The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”
Iowans to vote on expanding gun rights in upcoming election
DES MOINES, Iowa — In addition to choosing Iowa’s governor, one of its U.S. senators, and its representatives in the U.S. House on November 8th, voters will be deciding whether to enshrine gun rights into the state’s constitution. Iowans will vote on Amendment One, officially known as “The right to keep and bear arms.” Voters will […]
Iowa Youth Straw Poll Favors Incumbents
(Des Moines) Early results for in the 2022 Iowa Youth Straw Polls are favoring incumbents. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office says more than 13-thousand students in Iowa K-12 schools cast ballots for U-S House and Senate as well as the governor’s race. As of late yesterday afternoon, Republican incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds leads Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear [[ duh-ZHEER ]] 61- to 30-percent, with Libertarian Rick Stewart getting nine-percent of the youth vote. In Iowa’s U-S Senate race Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley leads Democrat Michael Franken 62- to 38-percent. The Secretary of State’s office says Iowa Youth Straw Poll numbers will updated tomorrow.
KWQC
Iowa Governor Candidate: Deidre DeJear
(KWQC) - TV6 reached out to candidates with a list of questions to help voters make an informed decision in the Nov. 8 elections. These are the full, unedited responses from the candidates. TV6 will post the answers on the Decision 2022 page. TV6 does not endorse any candidates. We...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
Northern Iowa specialty soybean dealer files for bankruptcy
A Kanawha company that specializes in organic and non-genetically modified soybeans filed this week for bankruptcy, about three weeks after the state suspended its grain licenses.
14 Iowa Town Names Outsiders Might Have A Hard Time With
What's in a name? If you live in a certain place, it pays for you to know how to pronounce it. Visitors are allowed to mess up sometimes, but there are some towns here in the Hawkeye State that even the natives can't get right. Others, there is just no excuse for. Like when people say "Warshington" when they're affectionately referring to Washington. Sometimes, "Coralville" comes out as "Coraville". You wonder how much their longtime residents and natives actually like that. Let's try to start with getting these 14 straight.
The Festive Iowa Village Among America’s Best Christmas Towns
Another holiday season is just about upon us. Once November starts, it's game over for fall, and hello yuletide season. Stores and shops blaring Christmas music, businesses offering deals galore, and holiday lights going up on storefronts and apartments everywhere. It's really hard to not like the holiday season, isn't...
3 News Now
What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day
Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
Iowa Pheasant Season Opens This Weekend
(Undated) An estimated 150 thousand people will take advantage of Iowa’s pheasant hunting season, which starts tomorrow. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to follow the safety rules, have permission to be on someone’s land, and wear plenty of blaze orange. The season runs thru January 10th. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.
Comments / 0