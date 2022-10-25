Debbie Gersh and Fanny Frederick (pictured, from left) are co-chairing the Houston chapter of Hadassah’s 2023 Women Who Do luncheon, which will take place Jan. 17. Barbara Bronstein, founder of Second Servings of Houston, a nonprofit that rescues high-quality unsold and unserved food to deliver to local nonprofits, will be honored at the luncheon. Bronstein founded Second Servings after attending Hadassah's 2013 Women of Courage luncheon and witnessing that multiple tables had no-show seats with lunches going to waste. Being honored by the organization whose luncheon inspired her to create the nonprofit is a meaningful full-circle moment for Barbara. The luncheon will feature a Food Rescue Challenge with chefs who donate surplus food to Second Servings: Executive Chef Ruffy Sulaiman, Hilton Americas-Houston; Executive Chef Sean Moore, Hess Corporation; and Executive Chef Andres Albarran, Houston Catering Concepts. Their challenge is to create a four-course menu from ingredients they select at a Second Servings food rescue at Trader Joe’s and then replicate it for the Hadassah luncheon.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO