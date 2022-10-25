Read full article on original website
thebuzzmagazines.com
Disco fever at the Junior League
The executive committee of the Junior League of Houston (JLH), Emily Shushtari, Sydney Goss, Megan Anson, Anne Sears, Courtney Durham, Amanda Hanks Bayles, and Tamra Wilkerson (pictured, from left) attended the opening style show held in the JLH ballroom. This year’s fall show, Studio 75 presented by Texas Children’s Hospital, celebrated the upcoming 75th annual charity ball. Event chairs Judy Peterson, Tea Room director, and Carson Kelley, Tea Room special events chairman, planned a glamorous fashion preview showcasing the hottest looks for the upcoming season, including opening remarks from Tootsies’ creative director Fady Armanious and a meal prepared by the Junior League Tea Room.
thebuzzmagazines.com
Women who do
Debbie Gersh and Fanny Frederick (pictured, from left) are co-chairing the Houston chapter of Hadassah’s 2023 Women Who Do luncheon, which will take place Jan. 17. Barbara Bronstein, founder of Second Servings of Houston, a nonprofit that rescues high-quality unsold and unserved food to deliver to local nonprofits, will be honored at the luncheon. Bronstein founded Second Servings after attending Hadassah's 2013 Women of Courage luncheon and witnessing that multiple tables had no-show seats with lunches going to waste. Being honored by the organization whose luncheon inspired her to create the nonprofit is a meaningful full-circle moment for Barbara. The luncheon will feature a Food Rescue Challenge with chefs who donate surplus food to Second Servings: Executive Chef Ruffy Sulaiman, Hilton Americas-Houston; Executive Chef Sean Moore, Hess Corporation; and Executive Chef Andres Albarran, Houston Catering Concepts. Their challenge is to create a four-course menu from ingredients they select at a Second Servings food rescue at Trader Joe’s and then replicate it for the Hadassah luncheon.
thebuzzmagazines.com
The presidents’ skirts
Creating a custom skirt for each year’s president is a longstanding tradition for members of the Houston Junior Forum (HJF). A collection of HJF presidents’ beaded skirts will be featured at the 2022 International Quilt Festival at the George R. Brown Convention Center, Nov. 3-6. Current president Debbie Berner (pictured) will lend her skirt to the featured collection along with skirts of HJF presidents for the past seven decades. Each president’s skirt is created in a specially chosen theme and is traditionally crafted of velvet, satin, beading, and sequins, sometimes weighing more than 20 pounds. Sherri Cooley, former chair of the HJF president’s skirt committee, was instrumental in creating Debbie’s skirt along with other volunteers who dedicated months of time to designing and making the skirt.
