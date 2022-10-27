Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week

Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s mother has insisted she is “not hiding” as she’s considered the only suspect in his disappearance and presumed death.

Leilani Simon spoke to WTOC for her first interview since 20-month-old Quinton was reported missing more than two weeks ago from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.

“I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Ms Simon told the outlet. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”

Last week, Chatham County police announced that they believe the toddler - who is feared dead - is somewhere buried in a landfill, where an exhaustive search is underway.

Ms Simon has been labeled the “prime suspect” in the case, but has not been arrested or charged.

Speaking to WTOC, she complained that she’s been subjected to constant harassment and no longer feels safe at her home.