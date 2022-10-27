ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Quinton Simon - update: Mother of missing Georgia toddler under fire as search enters fourth week

By Andrea Blanco
 3 days ago

Missing toddler Quinton Simon’s mother has insisted she is “not hiding” as she’s considered the only suspect in his disappearance and presumed death.

Leilani Simon spoke to WTOC for her first interview since 20-month-old Quinton was reported missing more than two weeks ago from his home in Savannah on the morning of 5 October.

“I’m here. I’ve been here every day since this. I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” Ms Simon told the outlet. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”

Last week, Chatham County police announced that they believe the toddler - who is feared dead - is somewhere buried in a landfill, where an exhaustive search is underway.

Ms Simon has been labeled the “prime suspect” in the case, but has not been arrested or charged.

Speaking to WTOC, she complained that she’s been subjected to constant harassment and no longer feels safe at her home.

Comments / 9

Vickie Luider
5d ago

casey anthony the 2nd!!! good!!! hope u r harassed!! hope u have nightmares..n sleepless nights...more than precious quinton got!! i would of loved to take that precious lil guy off your hands..seems u nor your parents couldn't deal w the gift from God! you n your mother at a bar??? really??!!! casey anthony repeat..thinking u all wont get caught!! makes me sick!!! go live at the landfill!!!! u don't feel safe at home!!! ??? poor lil quinton if he only knew what a psycho family he was born into!!😢😢😪😢 ur whole family makes me sick!!! purgatory for you all!!!

Reply
12
neal
4d ago

sounds like a mom i know who gave up on being a parent, she even went as far as to tell her kids she never wanted to be a mom. the kids were middle school ages.

Reply(1)
2
 

Comments / 0

