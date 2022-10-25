Read full article on original website
Ocean Reef Showcasing New Products at DEMA Show
Come visit OCEAN REEF at DEMA Show, where we will have a great team to help answer all your questions!. Find us at booth #1335 showcasing a variety of OCEAN REEF products you know and love, as well as some new products you’ll love just as much. Come say hi and ask any questions you may have so you can sell our products off your shelf just as quickly as you put them up.
Pro Dive International launches DEMA 2022 Specials
DEMA Show is back in Orlando and so is Pro Dive International’s show team Markus & Sabrina with unbeatable deals for groups and individual travelers, fantastic raffle prizes and tequila, at booth #2031. 1. INDIVIDUAL TRAVELERS. BUY A 5×2-TANK PACKAGE, GET 1×2 TANKS FOR FREE. Book until...
Bonaire will be at the DEMA Show 2022 in Orlando, Florida
Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is announcing that Bonaire will be present at the DEMA Show in Orlando, Florida. This year DEMA Show will take place between November 1 – 4, 2022 at the Orange County Convention Center. TCB together with on island partners have been preparing for this year’s...
Scuba Travel Ventures – Big Changes Being Unveiled at DEMA Show
Higher Commission, Aggressive FOCs and Negotiated “Extras” is why Booth 2025 is the “must-see” booth of DEMA 2022. Plus, Scuba Travel Ventures is making a big change as they enter their 29th year in business. – Get the Top DEMA specials for every destination. – Check...
Hundreds of Dive Operations Say Yes to PADI and Make the Switch for Business Success
The PADI® Retail and Resort membership continues to grow, strengthened by more than 250 dive centers and resorts from around the globe choosing to join the organization to-date this year. This growth is driven by both new stores opening their doors for the first time and established facilities opting to transition from their current training agency to the superior business support, extensive product evolution and purpose-driven mission powered by PADI.
