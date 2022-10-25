Read full article on original website
Related
A kayaker was rescued after survived 2 days clinging to a buoy in rough seas, eating seaweed and crabs, say reports
Fishermen rescued a British man in the English Channel. He was dehydrated and suffering from hypothermia when found, reports say.
Solar panels: How new materials can make them cheaper and better than ever
The cost of turning sunlight into electricity has fallen more than 90 percent over the last decade. Solar is now the cheapest form of newly built energy generation. Job done? Not quite. Right now, solar works well at cost-competitive prices and can help us cut emissions significantly. But with less than five percent of the world’s electricity delivered by solar, we are just at the start.
aogdigital.com
Large Explosions Hit Taiwan's CPC Dalin Oil Refinery
An explosion hit Taiwan's state-backed CPC Dalin Refinery in the southern city of Kaohsiung on Thursday night, videos and images from the Fire Department showed with heavy fire seen above the plant, officials said, adding nobody was hurt in the incident. Fire was seen raging above the plant, and thick...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Comments / 0