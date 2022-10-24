ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Agencies Partner to Make Ohio’s School Buses Safer

COLUMBUS – Today, Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles A. Jones and Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks announced an effort between multiple state agencies and private sector businesses that will make Ohio school buses more visible to other motorists and safer for the 1.6 million students transported on them.
Motorists Beware of Trick or Treaters in 3 Communities this Evening

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme care when driving in communities holding Trick or treat this evening. and Ridgeway from 6 until 7:30. Trick or treat will be this Saturday October 29 in:. Alger from 3 until 5pm. Dunkirk from 1 until 3. Kenton from 3 until 5. McGuffey...
RIDGEWAY, OH

