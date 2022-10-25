ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

PennLive.com

Mike Tyson not coming to Pa. boxing gym benefit: ‘We got scammed’

A much-publicized appearance by former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at a weekend benefit for a Christian-themed boxing gym in Annville, is off. In fact, it was never on. After PennLive ran a story earlier this week on the benefit, representatives of Tyson, including his publicist and lawyer, contacted the 5 Stones Fight Club to inform them that Tyson’s appearance at events in Annville and Palmyra planned for this weekend was never on his schedule.
ANNVILLE, PA
etownian.com

Students of Etown: Ben Norris

Norris is originally from Bel Air, Md., and she transferred to Elizabethtown College this year from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. When asked why she chose her major, she cited her love for languages. “I have always had a love for languages,” Norris said. “I visited Japan back in 2018,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
FOX43.com

Millersburg's Bowman practiced law and baseball | Get Your Phil

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — Sumner Bowman was born in Millersburg, Pennsylvania on Feb. 9th, 1867. One of seven kids, he graduated from Millersburg High School and went off to Dickinson Seminary, Lycoming College, to learn and continue his love of sports. He graduated in 1886, and two years later he...
MILLERSBURG, PA
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest

A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX43.com

Exploring haunted locations in Pa: Battlefield Farmhouse in Gettysburg

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — While some look for thrills in haunted house attractions during the spooky season, others seek the scare of a real paranormal experience. For those interested in the paranormal, South Central Pennsylvania is full of historical places with creepy stories and possible ghosts. With a history that...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Veteran owned car wash now opened in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, family owned, high-end car wash called Auto Suds West officially opened its doors in Lebanon County on Oct. 26, 2022. The car wash is owned by the Jernigan family: John Sr. and his wife Carrol are the owners, and their son John Jr. is the manager of the car wash.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

How’s this for scary? Giant spotted lanterflies cover this central Pa. home for Halloween

Every year, halloween in central Pa. gives hundreds of residents an opportunity to decorate their homes in spooky -- and occasionally elaborate -- fashion. John Lamb, of 168 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg, went a bit buggy this year, taking the opportunity to raise awareness about an invasive species in the area, decorating his home in giant spotted lanternflies.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Vibe captures Best of Show at Gettysburg Halloween Parade

Vibe Performing Arts captured Best of Show in the annual Gettysburg Halloween Parade, hosted by Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg and presented by Gettysburg Trading Post. Hundreds of people packed borough streets to watch more than 60 entries travel west on York Street, through Lincoln Square and south on Baltimore Street. Bill O’Brien from Rocky 98.5 served as emcee for the evening.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
LEBANON, PA
sframpage.org

Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford

After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
ROYERSFORD, PA

