A much-publicized appearance by former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at a weekend benefit for a Christian-themed boxing gym in Annville, is off. In fact, it was never on. After PennLive ran a story earlier this week on the benefit, representatives of Tyson, including his publicist and lawyer, contacted the 5 Stones Fight Club to inform them that Tyson’s appearance at events in Annville and Palmyra planned for this weekend was never on his schedule.

ANNVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO