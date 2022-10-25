Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Lebanon's Fittery goes from City Island to City of Brotherly Love | Get Your Phil
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct. 2, 1887, Paul Clarence Fittery was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Developing into a switch-hitting lefty, Fittery's first step toward the big leagues came not too far from his home. He began as a Harrisburg Senator, playing on City Island. Fittery pitched in the...
Mike Tyson not coming to Pa. boxing gym benefit: ‘We got scammed’
A much-publicized appearance by former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson at a weekend benefit for a Christian-themed boxing gym in Annville, is off. In fact, it was never on. After PennLive ran a story earlier this week on the benefit, representatives of Tyson, including his publicist and lawyer, contacted the 5 Stones Fight Club to inform them that Tyson’s appearance at events in Annville and Palmyra planned for this weekend was never on his schedule.
lebtown.com
WLBR/WQIC radio sold for second time since 2019; impact on formats unclear
Lebanon County’s oldest radio station is getting new owners for the second time in a little over three years, but personnel and format changes, if any, haven’t been revealed. Radio industry website Radio Insight reported on Oct. 12 that local AM/FM station WLBR/WQIC is among 34 radio stations...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Here are the District 3 power rankings heading into the regular season's final week
YORK, Pa. — With just one week left in the regular season, the upcoming District 3 playoffs are already taking shape. Here's a look at the power rankings, which are used to fill out the brackets in each of the district's six classifications. There are some huge games looming...
etownian.com
Students of Etown: Ben Norris
Norris is originally from Bel Air, Md., and she transferred to Elizabethtown College this year from Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. When asked why she chose her major, she cited her love for languages. “I have always had a love for languages,” Norris said. “I visited Japan back in 2018,...
FOX43.com
Millersburg's Bowman practiced law and baseball | Get Your Phil
MILLERSBURG, Pa. — Sumner Bowman was born in Millersburg, Pennsylvania on Feb. 9th, 1867. One of seven kids, he graduated from Millersburg High School and went off to Dickinson Seminary, Lycoming College, to learn and continue his love of sports. He graduated in 1886, and two years later he...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Farmer Places in National Wheat Yield Contest
A Pennsylvania farmer has placed third in the National Wheat Yield Contest. Darren Grumbine of Lebanon produced 143.20 bushels per acre in the dryland winter wheat category, the National Wheat Foundation said. Grumbine will receive a trip to the Commodity Classic in Orlando, Florida, in March. The highest yield in...
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming, central Pennsylvania native, discusses returning home to face Penn State
Julian Fleming is gearing up to play his first ever college football game in his home state of Pennsylvania. Fleming, the junior WR out of Catawissa, PA, has seen a substantial increase in his role for the Buckeyes in 2022. According to Fleming, “mostly everyone” from his hometown is a Penn State fan.
FOX43.com
Gravity Hill: Is there a scientific explanation?
Central Pa. is home to many haunted attractions and urban legends. One is right off I-83 in the Lewisberry area, and Andrea Michaels tests it out!
WGAL
Truck catches fire on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County
DENVER — A truck caught fire Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Denver, Lancaster County. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Lebanon and Lancaster exits and caused significant backups. WGAL received several photos from the scene. You can see those in the...
FOX43.com
Exploring haunted locations in Pa: Battlefield Farmhouse in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — While some look for thrills in haunted house attractions during the spooky season, others seek the scare of a real paranormal experience. For those interested in the paranormal, South Central Pennsylvania is full of historical places with creepy stories and possible ghosts. With a history that...
Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie to replace WIP loudmouth Angelo Cataldi on morning show
Winter is coming. So is Angelo Cataldi’s retirement. On Thursday, the WIP host announced who will be replacing him on the station’s morning show. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports it will be former Philadelphia Eagles fullback and Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara. The duo currently hosts WIP’s midday show.
abc27.com
Veteran owned car wash now opened in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, family owned, high-end car wash called Auto Suds West officially opened its doors in Lebanon County on Oct. 26, 2022. The car wash is owned by the Jernigan family: John Sr. and his wife Carrol are the owners, and their son John Jr. is the manager of the car wash.
How’s this for scary? Giant spotted lanterflies cover this central Pa. home for Halloween
Every year, halloween in central Pa. gives hundreds of residents an opportunity to decorate their homes in spooky -- and occasionally elaborate -- fashion. John Lamb, of 168 Walden Way in Mechanicsburg, went a bit buggy this year, taking the opportunity to raise awareness about an invasive species in the area, decorating his home in giant spotted lanternflies.
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
Vibe captures Best of Show at Gettysburg Halloween Parade
Vibe Performing Arts captured Best of Show in the annual Gettysburg Halloween Parade, hosted by Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg and presented by Gettysburg Trading Post. Hundreds of people packed borough streets to watch more than 60 entries travel west on York Street, through Lincoln Square and south on Baltimore Street. Bill O’Brien from Rocky 98.5 served as emcee for the evening.
local21news.com
Student brings knives along with notes containing threats to Central PA school: officials
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in York County are investigating after a student brought knives to Central York High School. In a letter to parents, Central York District leaders say the student had knives and notes with targeted threats towards other students. Springettsbury Township Police are investigating. The...
Soap retailer relocating to Cumberland County development
A soap manufacturer and retailer is relocating one of its stores to Legacy Park in Mechanicsburg. Glitz Soap Co. has announced that it plans to relocate it store from 1 E. Main St. in Mechanicsburg to the mixed-use development on Market Street in Mechanicsburg early next year. “We have some...
Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
sframpage.org
Reigner retires, says farewell to Spring-Ford
After three decades in public education, Spring-Ford High School House Principal Douglas Reigner called it a career last month. For Reigner, it has been a journey. After working as a teacher, counselor, and assistant principal outside of Spring-Ford for over a decade, Reigner came to Royersford in 2007 after accepting a position as an 8th Grade Center House Principal.
