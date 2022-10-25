Read full article on original website
Bruin Football Travels to Muskogee
Bartlesville High football has another tough one on Friday night, as the Bruins will travel to one of the most surprising teams in 6A-II this fall. Muskogee is 8-0 after having only won two games the past two seasons combined. After starting a number of younger guys in that span, the Roughers have grown up this fall under second year head coach Travis Hill.
Harry Wright Previews Muskogee
We got a chance to chat with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio show. Coach Wright previewed the Bruin’s matchup with undefeated Muskogee on Friday night. The Roughers have come out of nowhere to challenge Stillwater for a District title in 6A-II District I.
Huskies Looking To Get Back On Track
Pawhuska football is on the road again when the Huskies travel to Adair to take on the Warriors. This is the fifth time in the last six games Pawhuska has been on the road. Both teams are trying to get back into the win column as the Huskies fell to Claremore Sequoyah last week 51-26. Adair’s one game win streak was snapped after losing to Vinita 44-14.
Nowata Gets More Favorable Matchup with Salina
The Ironmen are coming off their worst loss of the season in terms of point differential, to Rejoice Christian 59-0. That was a game that got out of hand early and Nowata was never able to find their footing. This week the Ironmen sit at 2-6, and take on the...
Barnsdall Looking to Clinch Playoff Berth
The Barnsdall Panthers are coming off a 56-0 win against Olive and has a massive game against Drumright this week. The Panthers have shutout three opponents so far including the last two BHS wins. Barnsdall Head Coach Kylee Sweeney on the importance of this week’s game. Barnsdall is 5-3...
OKWU Ranks 4th in 2023 Best RN Programs in Oklahoma
Congratulations, to Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville for ranking in the Top 5 Best RN Programs by Registerednursing.org. The website says selecting the best nursing school in Oklahoma can be difficult. To make the process easier, first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN "pass rates." We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Oklahoma by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN "pass rates", meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 46 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.
Bartlesville Looks to Outsource Management of Price Fields Sports Complex
The City of Bartlesville is hoping to completely outsource operations at the Price Fields Sports Complex, a City-owned facility featuring baseball and softball fields and related facilities. A Request for Qualifications has been issued in an effort to find a qualified management team, City Manager Mike Bailey said this week on CITY MATTERS.
KWON and Phillips 66 Present the Bartlesville City Council Forum Nov. 1st
You're invited attend the Bartlesville City Council Forum featruing the candidates in Wards 2, 3, and 4 on Tuesday, November 1, at 6pm at the Bartlesville city council chambers at 401 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville. The forum, presented by KWON and Phillips 66 will be moderated by Tom Davis. You...
Old West Buffalo Days Are Right Around the Corner
We are a week away from some Western activities coming to Osage County. The Old West Buffalo Company will hold Old West Buffalo Days a week from Friday (November 4) and Saturday (November 5) at its company grounds off Highway 60 about five miles west of Pawhuska. Neal Fisher with...
Halloween Weekend Events to Consider
Halloween weekend is coming up and there are a variety of organizations offering a way to celebrate it safely. Here is a list of places to consider:. Begins at 5:30 pm = Features food trucks, live music, a candy cannon, and trunk-or-treating. Spooky Strings by OKM. Begins at 6 pm...
Osage Nation Celebrates Sesquicentennial
On October 22, the Osage Nation celebrated its Sesquicentennial with a day-long event held at the Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska. The sesquicentennial was marking the anniversary of the Osage Reservation's establishent in 1872. The event was designed to celebrate the resilience of the tribe and its accomplishments in the past 150 years.
Bartlesville Kiwanis: The Christmas Parade and The Celebrate Giving Event
The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Hosts The Bartlesville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2022, promptly at 6:30 pm in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION from the Kiwanis was Pat Campbell and Jeanette Miller. They announced this year's theme as TOYLAND. Pat Campbell invited everyone to create a holiday...
Community Events
Tom Mix Museum presents Haunts of Memories Past Thursday and Saturday, 7pm, at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre in Dewey. Doors open at 6:15pm and snacks will be available for purchase. You can learn of the early day citizens who once lived in the Dewey area. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and 13 and younger are free, but they do need a ticket. Purchase tickets at The Tom Mix Museum or by calling 918-534-1555.
Coffeyville Refinery Gets Partial Victory in Clean Air Fight with Kansas
Ten years after the Coffeyville Resources Refining & Marketing company in Kansas agreed to a $1 million EPA fine for air emissions violations, the company finds itself back in court where it recently scored a partial victory. OKEnergyToday.com reports that once again, the refinery, known as CRRM, finds itself accused...
OFS Mitigates Fire Threat With Removal of Vegitation in Bartlesville
Due to the continuing threat of fire, the Oklahoma Forestry Service has decided to step in an begin removing vegetation and tree lines it has determined could become fuel for a spark of lightning or other source of fire-inducing actions. Bartlesville is one of the cities where the OFS is currently working.
Bartlesville to Accept Proposals for FCC Building
The former First Cristian Church building, located at 520 S. Osage Ave., has been on the City’s radar for some time, with the City Council recently hearing the negative results of a feasibility study done to determine whether the building would be appropriate for a small to mid-sized conference center.The group has said it will consider other uses.This has the City asking the public to submit any plans they might have for the facility. according to city manager Mike Bailey on CITY MATTERS.
Man Seen on Two Charges Involving Stalking and Meth
Matthew Aaron Alan Yocham was seen in Washington County Court Tuesday afternoon on two separate charges. The first charge is a misdemeanor alleging “stalking in violation of a court order” and while he was being booked for the misdemeanor, it was discovered that he had meth in his wallet, tucked in a one-dollar bill, which led to a felony charge of “carrying drugs into jail.”
