Jeff Cosgrove on drums, Brad Linde on saxophonist (seated) and Mark Lysher on bass. Joe Crocetta

Drummer Jeff Cosgrove will kick off a new jazz performance series on Oct. 28, as part of a Maryland State Arts Council creativity grant. The series is a community invitation to be part of the music and explore jazz, while helping local charity organizations.

The series is called Jazz Journey, and the all-ages concerts will take place at the Beans in the Belfry, 122 W. Potomac St., Brunswick.