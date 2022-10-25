Pawhuska football is on the road again when the Huskies travel to Adair to take on the Warriors. This is the fifth time in the last six games Pawhuska has been on the road. Both teams are trying to get back into the win column as the Huskies fell to Claremore Sequoyah last week 51-26. Adair’s one game win streak was snapped after losing to Vinita 44-14.

PAWHUSKA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO