bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Looking To Get Back On Track
Pawhuska football is on the road again when the Huskies travel to Adair to take on the Warriors. This is the fifth time in the last six games Pawhuska has been on the road. Both teams are trying to get back into the win column as the Huskies fell to Claremore Sequoyah last week 51-26. Adair’s one game win streak was snapped after losing to Vinita 44-14.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Barnsdall Looking to Clinch Playoff Berth
The Barnsdall Panthers are coming off a 56-0 win against Olive and has a massive game against Drumright this week. The Panthers have shutout three opponents so far including the last two BHS wins. Barnsdall Head Coach Kylee Sweeney on the importance of this week’s game. Barnsdall is 5-3...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Old West Buffalo Days Are Right Around the Corner
We are a week away from some Western activities coming to Osage County. The Old West Buffalo Company will hold Old West Buffalo Days a week from Friday (November 4) and Saturday (November 5) at its company grounds off Highway 60 about five miles west of Pawhuska. Neal Fisher with...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Nation Celebrates Sesquicentennial
On October 22, the Osage Nation celebrated its Sesquicentennial with a day-long event held at the Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska. The sesquicentennial was marking the anniversary of the Osage Reservation's establishent in 1872. The event was designed to celebrate the resilience of the tribe and its accomplishments in the past 150 years.
