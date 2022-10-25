Congratulations, to Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville for ranking in the Top 5 Best RN Programs by Registerednursing.org. The website says selecting the best nursing school in Oklahoma can be difficult. To make the process easier, first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN "pass rates." We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Oklahoma by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN "pass rates", meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 46 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO