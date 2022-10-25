Read full article on original website
Bruin Football Travels to Muskogee
Bartlesville High football has another tough one on Friday night, as the Bruins will travel to one of the most surprising teams in 6A-II this fall. Muskogee is 8-0 after having only won two games the past two seasons combined. After starting a number of younger guys in that span, the Roughers have grown up this fall under second year head coach Travis Hill.
Huskies Looking To Get Back On Track
Pawhuska football is on the road again when the Huskies travel to Adair to take on the Warriors. This is the fifth time in the last six games Pawhuska has been on the road. Both teams are trying to get back into the win column as the Huskies fell to Claremore Sequoyah last week 51-26. Adair’s one game win streak was snapped after losing to Vinita 44-14.
The Dewey Bulldoggers are sitting at 2-6 after their loss over the Tulsa Central Braves last Friday, 32-14. That was a game that the Bulldoggers were able to keep close but could not overcome the deficit. A slow start again for the Bulldoggers was too much for them to overcome.
Barnsdall Looking to Clinch Playoff Berth
The Barnsdall Panthers are coming off a 56-0 win against Olive and has a massive game against Drumright this week. The Panthers have shutout three opponents so far including the last two BHS wins. Barnsdall Head Coach Kylee Sweeney on the importance of this week’s game. Barnsdall is 5-3...
Nowata Gets More Favorable Matchup with Salina
The Ironmen are coming off their worst loss of the season in terms of point differential, to Rejoice Christian 59-0. That was a game that got out of hand early and Nowata was never able to find their footing. This week the Ironmen sit at 2-6, and take on the...
Harry Wright Previews Muskogee
We got a chance to chat with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio show. Coach Wright previewed the Bruin’s matchup with undefeated Muskogee on Friday night. The Roughers have come out of nowhere to challenge Stillwater for a District title in 6A-II District I.
OKWU Ranks 4th in 2023 Best RN Programs in Oklahoma
Congratulations, to Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville for ranking in the Top 5 Best RN Programs by Registerednursing.org. The website says selecting the best nursing school in Oklahoma can be difficult. To make the process easier, first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN "pass rates." We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Oklahoma by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN "pass rates", meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 46 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
Halloween Weekend Events to Consider
Halloween weekend is coming up and there are a variety of organizations offering a way to celebrate it safely. Here is a list of places to consider:. Begins at 5:30 pm = Features food trucks, live music, a candy cannon, and trunk-or-treating. Spooky Strings by OKM. Begins at 6 pm...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Bartlesville Looks to Outsource Management of Price Fields Sports Complex
The City of Bartlesville is hoping to completely outsource operations at the Price Fields Sports Complex, a City-owned facility featuring baseball and softball fields and related facilities. A Request for Qualifications has been issued in an effort to find a qualified management team, City Manager Mike Bailey said this week on CITY MATTERS.
Bixby school bus pulled out of ditch in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A school bus was pulled out of a ditch in south Tulsa on Tuesday morning. The Bixby Public Schools bus was seen in a ditch near East 121st Street South and South Yale Avenue. Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Rob Miller said the bus driver missed his...
Tulsa police find body in east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/27/22 9:15 A.M.) — Tulsa police said they found the body of a man who jumped into an east Tulsa pond while handcuffed Thursday morning. Tulsa police said they are looking for a man in a pond at an east Tulsa apartment complex Thursday morning, after he jumped into the water naked and handcuffed.
Gust of wind blows man out of truck near Parsons, Kan.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the passenger of a truck was ejected from his vehicle after being struck by a large gust of wind.
KWON and Phillips 66 Present the Bartlesville City Council Forum Nov. 1st
You're invited attend the Bartlesville City Council Forum featruing the candidates in Wards 2, 3, and 4 on Tuesday, November 1, at 6pm at the Bartlesville city council chambers at 401 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville. The forum, presented by KWON and Phillips 66 will be moderated by Tom Davis. You...
Tulsa's Admiral Twin Drive-In Set To Close For The Season
Admiral Twin Drive-In theater in Tulsa will host its final weekend of screenings for the season before reopening in 2023. Owner Blake Smith says 2022 was a great year and that they look forward to reopening in the Spring. "What a great season for us! Some of the highlights of...
Admiral Twin Drive-In announces last weekend for the 2022 season
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Admiral Twin Drive-In is getting ready for its last showings of the season. 2022 marked the 76th season for the iconic theater, which included showings of new blockbusters and classic films like Top Gun. This weekend’s showings will feature “Halloween Kills,” “Black Adam,” “DC...
Old West Buffalo Days Are Right Around the Corner
We are a week away from some Western activities coming to Osage County. The Old West Buffalo Company will hold Old West Buffalo Days a week from Friday (November 4) and Saturday (November 5) at its company grounds off Highway 60 about five miles west of Pawhuska. Neal Fisher with...
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
First responders at east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — First responders are at a pond in east Tulsa. Crime scene tape has been put up near East 21st Street and Interstate 44, and Tulsa police are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
