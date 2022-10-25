Read full article on original website
Bruin Football Travels to Muskogee
Bartlesville High football has another tough one on Friday night, as the Bruins will travel to one of the most surprising teams in 6A-II this fall. Muskogee is 8-0 after having only won two games the past two seasons combined. After starting a number of younger guys in that span, the Roughers have grown up this fall under second year head coach Travis Hill.
The Dewey Bulldoggers are sitting at 2-6 after their loss over the Tulsa Central Braves last Friday, 32-14. That was a game that the Bulldoggers were able to keep close but could not overcome the deficit. A slow start again for the Bulldoggers was too much for them to overcome.
Bartlesville, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Harry Wright Previews Muskogee
We got a chance to chat with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio show. Coach Wright previewed the Bruin’s matchup with undefeated Muskogee on Friday night. The Roughers have come out of nowhere to challenge Stillwater for a District title in 6A-II District I.
Huskies Looking To Get Back On Track
Pawhuska football is on the road again when the Huskies travel to Adair to take on the Warriors. This is the fifth time in the last six games Pawhuska has been on the road. Both teams are trying to get back into the win column as the Huskies fell to Claremore Sequoyah last week 51-26. Adair’s one game win streak was snapped after losing to Vinita 44-14.
Barnsdall Looking to Clinch Playoff Berth
The Barnsdall Panthers are coming off a 56-0 win against Olive and has a massive game against Drumright this week. The Panthers have shutout three opponents so far including the last two BHS wins. Barnsdall Head Coach Kylee Sweeney on the importance of this week’s game. Barnsdall is 5-3...
OKWU Ranks 4th in 2023 Best RN Programs in Oklahoma
Congratulations, to Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville for ranking in the Top 5 Best RN Programs by Registerednursing.org. The website says selecting the best nursing school in Oklahoma can be difficult. To make the process easier, first look for a school that supports students towards licensure and beyond. A great way to measure this is through NCLEX-RN "pass rates." We have ranked the top 20 nursing schools in Oklahoma by analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN "pass rates", meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam, out of the 46 RN programs in the state. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an Associate in Nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.
Nowata Gets More Favorable Matchup with Salina
The Ironmen are coming off their worst loss of the season in terms of point differential, to Rejoice Christian 59-0. That was a game that got out of hand early and Nowata was never able to find their footing. This week the Ironmen sit at 2-6, and take on the...
Daniah Blation Crowned Homecoming Queen; Read about the 2023 Homecoming Court
Senior Daniah Blation was crowned Sapulpa’s 2022 Football Homecoming Court, prior to the game against the Memorial Chargers. Daniah Blation is the daughter of Remisha Ingram and Andre Miles. Daniah is a member of the Sapulpa High School National Honor Society where she volunteered for the Red Cross and donated blood. Daniah plays softball for Sapulpa high school, and she is also on a traveling Softball team. She has been named All-District Utility Player and received the Core Value of Self Control award. Daniah has been named as one of the Top 100 Athletes in Sapulpa for Vype Magazine. Daniah is a member of Faith Church where she volunteers in the baby room and helps with Halloween setup. After high school, Daniah plans to become an RN and then go back to school to become a labor and delivery nurse. She would also like to travel.
Bartlesville Looks to Outsource Management of Price Fields Sports Complex
The City of Bartlesville is hoping to completely outsource operations at the Price Fields Sports Complex, a City-owned facility featuring baseball and softball fields and related facilities. A Request for Qualifications has been issued in an effort to find a qualified management team, City Manager Mike Bailey said this week on CITY MATTERS.
Osage Nation Celebrates Sesquicentennial
On October 22, the Osage Nation celebrated its Sesquicentennial with a day-long event held at the Osage Nation Campus in Pawhuska. The sesquicentennial was marking the anniversary of the Osage Reservation's establishent in 1872. The event was designed to celebrate the resilience of the tribe and its accomplishments in the past 150 years.
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
KWON and Phillips 66 Present the Bartlesville City Council Forum Nov. 1st
You're invited attend the Bartlesville City Council Forum featruing the candidates in Wards 2, 3, and 4 on Tuesday, November 1, at 6pm at the Bartlesville city council chambers at 401 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville. The forum, presented by KWON and Phillips 66 will be moderated by Tom Davis. You...
Halloween Weekend Events to Consider
Halloween weekend is coming up and there are a variety of organizations offering a way to celebrate it safely. Here is a list of places to consider:. Begins at 5:30 pm = Features food trucks, live music, a candy cannon, and trunk-or-treating. Spooky Strings by OKM. Begins at 6 pm...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
Old West Buffalo Days Are Right Around the Corner
We are a week away from some Western activities coming to Osage County. The Old West Buffalo Company will hold Old West Buffalo Days a week from Friday (November 4) and Saturday (November 5) at its company grounds off Highway 60 about five miles west of Pawhuska. Neal Fisher with...
Community Events
Tom Mix Museum presents Haunts of Memories Past Thursday and Saturday, 7pm, at Sippin’ Sweet, formerly the Heritage Theatre in Dewey. Doors open at 6:15pm and snacks will be available for purchase. You can learn of the early day citizens who once lived in the Dewey area. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and 13 and younger are free, but they do need a ticket. Purchase tickets at The Tom Mix Museum or by calling 918-534-1555.
Admiral Twin Drive-In announces last weekend for the 2022 season
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Admiral Twin Drive-In is getting ready for its last showings of the season. 2022 marked the 76th season for the iconic theater, which included showings of new blockbusters and classic films like Top Gun. This weekend’s showings will feature “Halloween Kills,” “Black Adam,” “DC...
Bartlesville Kiwanis: The Christmas Parade and The Celebrate Giving Event
The Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville Hosts The Bartlesville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3, 2022, promptly at 6:30 pm in downtown Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION from the Kiwanis was Pat Campbell and Jeanette Miller. They announced this year's theme as TOYLAND. Pat Campbell invited everyone to create a holiday...
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
