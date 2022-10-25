Ferrari has finally unveiled its new prototype endurance racer, the 499P, with which the company will gun for the overall victory in next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s been a long time coming. The once-dominant company hasn’t fielded a factory-backed, top-class entry at the French classic in 50 years. And Ferrari is the last of the long list of factory-backed competitors for the 2023 race to be revealed. Cadillac and Porsche unveiled their new prototype entries earlier this year. BMW, who won't race Le Mans until 2024, has already unveiled its car ahead of a 2023 IMSA campaign. Peugeot showed its entry last year. That program will join defending champ Toyota and (likely) the independent Glickenhaus in the Le Mans Hypercar class at next year’s 100th anniversary 24-race.

16 HOURS AGO