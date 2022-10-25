CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the death of Carrollton mother Aurora Lizeth Canales, 43. According to a GoFundMe page, Canales was driving home from the grocery store with five of her eight children when a hit-and-run driver slammed into them on Oct. 24. It happened at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane.Police said the crash wasn't related to street racing but that the person responsible was driving at a high rate of speed. They were driving southbound on Marsh, crossed the median hitting Canales' car head-on, then fled."I saw him lose control, pop that curb smash into it," witness Richard Blair told CBS 11. Three of Canales' children sustained severe injuries. Their mother however, died at the scene. Described as a "hard working, single mother," on the GoFundMe page, Canales was the sole provider for her children. "I'm very angry for him to walk away. There are eight kids without a mother -- eight. A financial burden they can't uphold right now," another witness Evellyn Blair, said.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO