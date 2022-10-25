Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Dallas Animal Services calls on community to help foster and adopt pets
DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is calling on the community to help them by fostering and adopting pets. At a meeting on Thursday, DAS revealed that euthanasias among dogs have gone up 86% in the last fiscal year. FOX 4 asked Dallas Animal Services director MeLissa Webber what is causing...
Little Wish granted for brain cancer patient’s birthday
DALLAS — The treatments started 22 years ago. And Peggy Hatton is now back in the fight. “I’ve been in this battle a long time -- years and years and years. I’m still hanging in there. I’m a soldier still doing God’s work. He hasn’t finished with me yet.”
Dallas 9-year-old’s jewelry company selling hand-made earring sets
Do you remember what you were doing at nine years old? Maybe you were playing with Care Bears, Barbies or Power Rangers?
Ryan Place Candlelight Christmas Tour of Homes is Back And Features a Gorgeous Renovated Prairie-Style
It’s been two years since there has been a Ryan Place Candlelight Christmas Tour of Homes, and a great deal has happened at 1112 Elizabeth Boulevard since we covered it in 2018. The unique property languished on the market for two years before finally finding a buyer. And not just any buyer, but the right buyer willing to take on its quirks and give it the considered renovation it merited.
Wednesday's Child: Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra will soon mark 3 years in foster care. They dream of being adopted by loving parents
DALLAS — Get ready for cuteness overload!. Today's Wednesday's Child is a group of three brothers who will melt your heart the moment you meet them -- not just because of who they are, but because of what they are going through. The kindness of strangers at the State...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo
Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
CW33 NewsFix
Puppies available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 2 / 50Petfinder. Harris. – Gender: Male. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 3 / 50Petfinder. Jasper. – Gender:...
fox4news.com
5-year-old girl remains hospitalized weeks after being struck by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A 5-year-old is in the hospital nearly two weeks after being hit by a DART train. The girl was hit as she and her family were on their way to the State Fair of Texas. FOX 4 obtained the harrowing video of what happened through an open...
A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State
In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning
A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
dallasexpress.com
Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas
The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Family mourns Carrollton mother of 8 killed in hit-and-run crash
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the death of Carrollton mother Aurora Lizeth Canales, 43. According to a GoFundMe page, Canales was driving home from the grocery store with five of her eight children when a hit-and-run driver slammed into them on Oct. 24. It happened at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane.Police said the crash wasn't related to street racing but that the person responsible was driving at a high rate of speed. They were driving southbound on Marsh, crossed the median hitting Canales' car head-on, then fled."I saw him lose control, pop that curb smash into it," witness Richard Blair told CBS 11. Three of Canales' children sustained severe injuries. Their mother however, died at the scene. Described as a "hard working, single mother," on the GoFundMe page, Canales was the sole provider for her children. "I'm very angry for him to walk away. There are eight kids without a mother -- eight. A financial burden they can't uphold right now," another witness Evellyn Blair, said.
2 dead in murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas — A woman and a man died in a shooting that happened at an apartment in Lewisville, according to police. Police said at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called 911 and could be heard arguing with a man. Police said the woman told 911 dispatchers her marriage to the man had recently ended. Shortly thereafter, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, police said.
dallasexpress.com
Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families
Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
Are Homeless People Living in The Storm Drains of North Dallas Neighborhoods?
A resident of North Dallas’ JanMar neighborhood awoke with a start a few weeks ago when the Ring doorbell camera app on her phone alerted her to movement just outside her front door. Most residents would expect something like a raccoon or even a coyote when checking the video feed at 3:30 a.m.
Comments / 4