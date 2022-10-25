ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Little Wish granted for brain cancer patient’s birthday

DALLAS — The treatments started 22 years ago. And Peggy Hatton is now back in the fight. “I’ve been in this battle a long time -- years and years and years. I’m still hanging in there. I’m a soldier still doing God’s work. He hasn’t finished with me yet.”
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Ryan Place Candlelight Christmas Tour of Homes is Back And Features a Gorgeous Renovated Prairie-Style

It’s been two years since there has been a Ryan Place Candlelight Christmas Tour of Homes, and a great deal has happened at 1112 Elizabeth Boulevard since we covered it in 2018. The unique property languished on the market for two years before finally finding a buyer. And not just any buyer, but the right buyer willing to take on its quirks and give it the considered renovation it merited.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Puppies available for adoption in Dallas

Stacker compiled a list of puppies available for adoption near Dallas, Texas on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 2 / 50Petfinder. Harris. – Gender: Male. – Breed: Hound, Mixed Breed (mixed) – 3 / 50Petfinder. Jasper. – Gender:...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning

A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
TEXAS STATE
DFWChild

Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Margaritaville Resort Communities Coming to Texas

The plans to open Margaritaville-themed communities across the state of Texas have sped up with the announcement of a Margaritaville resort opening in South Padre in the spring of 2023. Highline Hospitality Partners will convert the newly acquired Pearl South Padre Beach Resort into a vacation experience inspired by the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Family mourns Carrollton mother of 8 killed in hit-and-run crash

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Family and friends are mourning the death of Carrollton mother Aurora Lizeth Canales, 43. According to a GoFundMe page, Canales was driving home from the grocery store with five of her eight children when a hit-and-run driver slammed into them on Oct. 24. It happened at Marsh Lane and Dove Creek Lane.Police said the crash wasn't related to street racing but that the person responsible was driving at a high rate of speed. They were driving southbound on Marsh, crossed the median hitting Canales' car head-on, then fled."I saw him lose control, pop that curb smash into it," witness Richard Blair told CBS 11. Three of Canales' children sustained severe injuries. Their mother however, died at the scene. Described as a "hard working, single mother," on the GoFundMe page, Canales was the sole provider for her children. "I'm very angry for him to walk away. There are eight kids without a mother -- eight. A financial burden they can't uphold right now," another witness Evellyn Blair, said. 
CARROLLTON, TX
WFAA

2 dead in murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A woman and a man died in a shooting that happened at an apartment in Lewisville, according to police. Police said at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called 911 and could be heard arguing with a man. Police said the woman told 911 dispatchers her marriage to the man had recently ended. Shortly thereafter, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, police said.
LEWISVILLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local City Facing Increasing Numbers of Homeless Families

Tarrant County has experienced such a huge increase in family homelessness that shelters in Fort Worth are now having to turn away families simply because there is not enough room to house them. During a City work session, the City council discussed ways to address the growing problem of homeless...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX

