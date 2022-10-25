ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

whatever
4d ago

People like this family are the solid basis of the US. Not the snowflakes who want their master’s degree tuition bills forgiven. This man.

24
Roselynn
4d ago

This is the definition of a hardworking and dedicated father. You don't see a lot about father's being father's anymore. Personally, I didn't have a father growing up. My Nan and Pop raised me and I couldn't ask for a better mom and dad. Seeing this should truly be an inspiration to all the new dads. Kudos to this father for getting off work and going to watch the game with his family. ❤️

11
Janis Edwards
4d ago

Awesome dad in a time when a lot of dads just don’t seem to care about spending time with their own kids!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 🧡🧡🧡

13
 

